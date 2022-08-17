Maharashtra: Train collision in Gondia leaves over 50 people injured

File Photo

An late night collision in the wee hours of Wednesday between a goods train and a passenger train in Maharashtra’s Gondia left 50 persons injured. The accident took place around 1:20 am at night between Gudhma and Gondia railway stations and resulted in three bogies being derailed.

The Bhagat ki Kothi Superfast Express hit the goods train from behind. Four wheels of the express train came off the tracks after the collision. The cause of the accident was non-receipt of signal, it was reported. The passenger train was en route to Rajasthan’s Jodhpur from Bilaspur in Chhattisgarh. No fatalities were reported.

"Prima facie, the loco pilot of the express - Bhagat Ki Kothi SF Express (20843) - could not control the train, due to which it hit the brake van of a goods train that was standing ahead of it," a senior SECR official was quoted as saying.

No passenger was seriously injured and only a few received minor injuries. One passenger was admitted to a hospital due to anxiety, the official added.

A medical relief train was dispatched and railway officials rushed to the accident site. After immediate restoration work, the express train resumed its further journey, the official informed.

(With inputs from PTI, ANI)