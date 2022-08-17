From food security to nuclear energy: What PM Modi, France’s Emmanuel Macron discussed over telephone

PM Modi with French President Emmanuel Macron (File photo)

Renewing their international relations and bilateral ties, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron spoke on Tuesday over the telephone to discuss several global issues such as food security and nuclear energy.

According to the Prime Minister’s Office, the two world leaders discusses a wide range of issues including the review of the ongoing bilateral initiatives, defence collaboration projects, and cooperation in civil nuclear energy.

During their telephonic conversation, they also discussed important geopolitical challenges, including those related to global food security, a statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office said, as per PTI reports.

Spoke to my friend President @EmmanuelMacron today. Conveyed India’s solidarity with France in dealing with the devastating wildfires. We discussed ongoing bilateral cooperation under the India-France Strategic Partnership, and other issues of global and regional significance. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 16, 2022

In the wake of the ongoing conflict between Ukraine and Russia, both India and France have expressed their concern over several issues such as the risk to global food security and nutrition and the collapse of the global economy in a state of war.

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi wrote, “Spoke to my friend President @EmmanuelMacron today. Conveyed India's solidarity with France in dealing with the devastating wildfires. We discussed ongoing bilateral cooperation under the India-France Strategic Partnership and other issues of global and regional significance.”

The prime minister further added, “President @EmmanuelMacron and I also agreed to cooperate closely in responding to global challenges of food and energy security.”

According to the PMO, both PM Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron expressed satisfaction at the depth and strength that the India-France Strategic Partnership has acquired in recent years and agreed to continue working closely together to expand the relationship to new areas of cooperation.

On Monday, PM Modi said he was touched by Macron's greetings on India's Independence Day. India truly cherishes its close relations with France, and their bilateral partnership is for global good, he had said.

France and India have had a good relationship over the past, with many deals going on between the two nations – most notably, the Rafel jet deal. President Emmanuel Macron was recently reelected in France, ensuring that the India-France ties will continue till he is in power.

(With PTI inputs)

