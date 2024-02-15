Twitter
Headlines

Maharashtra Speaker holds Ajit Pawar group as real NCP, says...

Watch: Rohit Sharma throws his cap in anger after Sarfaraz Khan’s run out in Rajkot Test, video goes viral

Ratha Saptami 2024: Date, rituals, puja timings and significance; all you need to know

Meet woman who quit her job at 30, then built Rs 100 crore turnover company

Ila Arun says she had to shed her 'khanabadosh' image to play Sushmita Sen's nemesis in Aarya Antim Vaar | Exclusive

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Watch: Rohit Sharma throws his cap in anger after Sarfaraz Khan’s run out in Rajkot Test, video goes viral

Ratha Saptami 2024: Date, rituals, puja timings and significance; all you need to know

Ila Arun says she had to shed her 'khanabadosh' image to play Sushmita Sen's nemesis in Aarya Antim Vaar | Exclusive

8 fruits that keep your skin hydrated

Indian batters with most sixes in Test cricket

8 benefits of drinking milk

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Streaming This Week: Killer Soup, Mission Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

In pics: Ira Khan shares romantic kiss with Nupur Shikhare, hugs dad Aamir Khan in dreamy Christian wedding in Udaipur

Meet Vicky Jain's stunning sister Varsha, who turns heads with her style

IND vs ENG Match Preview: What Should Be India's Playing 11 vs England In Rajkot, 3rd Test? l Cricket

IND vs ENG 3rd Test Match Preview: Sarfaraz Khan's Debut Confirmed? | Playing 11 | Pitch Report

A Message For Fans | Team India's Losses In Last 10 years | U19 World Cup 2024 | T20 World Cup 2024

Ila Arun says she had to shed her 'khanabadosh' image to play Sushmita Sen's nemesis in Aarya Antim Vaar | Exclusive

Poacher trailer: Nimisha Sajayan, Roshan Mathew embark on quest to expose trillion-dollar elephant poaching racket

Not Hrithik Roshan, but this superstar was Siddharth Anand's first choice for Bang Bang, he rejected for...

HomeIndia

India

Maharashtra Speaker holds Ajit Pawar group as real NCP, says...

He also dismissed disqualification petitions filed by both the Ajit and Sharad Pawar-led factions.

article-main

Prashant Tamta

Updated: Feb 15, 2024, 06:59 PM IST

Edited by

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar on Thursday held that the Ajit Pawar-led group was the real Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) when two factions emerged in July 2023. He also dismissed disqualification petitions filed by both the Ajit and Sharad Pawar-led factions.

"All the petitions seeking disqualification of MLAs are rejected," Narwekar said, reading out the ruling at the legislature complex in Mumbai. The disqualification petitions were filed by the rival factions led by Sharad Pawar and his nephew Ajit Pawar after Ajit Pawar joined the Shiv Sena-BJP government in Maharashtra in July 2023 along with his followers, and was sworn in as deputy Chief Minister.

Questioning party founder Sharad Pawar's decisions or defying his wishes did not amount to defection but it was only internal dissent, Narwekar said in the ruling, adding that the tenth schedule of the Constitution, which deals with anti-defection provisions, was misused in this case. Party leadership can not use tenth schedule to stifle dissent of large number of members by threatening to disqualify them, Narwekar said. The events that unfolded in the NCP (in July 2023) were clearly in the nature of intraparty dissent, the ruling held.

READ | Another blow to INDIA bloc: Farooq Abdullah's National Conference to go solo in Lok Sabha polls

The Ajit Pawar faction had "overwhelming" legislative majority when the party split, the Speaker noted. Decisions of the Ajit Pawar faction constituted the `will of the NCP political party', he said. Narwekar's ruling followed the decision of the Election Commission last week to hold the Ajit Pawar-led party to be the real NCP. Reacting to the Speaker's decision, Supriya Sule, MP of the NCP - Sharadchandra Pawar party, said it was a "copy-paste" of Narwekar's earlier decision in the Shiv Sena disqualification case.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from PTI)

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

This film's trailer clocks 365 million views in just 24 hours, beats record of Spider-Man No Way Home, Avengers, Thor 4

Meet man, Mukesh Ambani’s nephew, his father had net worth of over Rs 183000 crore, he is…

India as world's largest book market gains global attention at New Delhi World Book Fair 2024

BJP releases second list of candidates for upcoming Rajya Sabha Biennial Elections

Meet Air Force officer's daughter who secretly married a superstar, faced rejection from family, marriage ended after..

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Streaming This Week: Killer Soup, Mission Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

In pics: Ira Khan shares romantic kiss with Nupur Shikhare, hugs dad Aamir Khan in dreamy Christian wedding in Udaipur

Meet Vicky Jain's stunning sister Varsha, who turns heads with her style

Hrithik Roshan, Anil Kapoor, Siddharth Anand slay in style at Fighter trailer launch; Deepika Padukone gives it a miss

Inside photos from Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas' daughter Malti Marie's birthday bash

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE