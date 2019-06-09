Headlines

Maharashtra: 'Nirbhaya squad' formed to check eve-teasing and harassment of women

The squad members will maintain a strict vigil in crowded areas like bus stands, railway stations and malls to ensure safety and security of women, the police official said.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 09, 2019, 02:51 PM IST

Nashik police in Maharashtra have set up a 'Nirbhaya squad' to check incidents of eve-teasing and harassment of women, an official said on Sunday.

State Water Resources Minister Girish Mahajan launched the newly formed 10-member squad, comprising both men and women security personnel, here on Saturday evening, city police commissioner Vishwas Nangre-Patil told reporters.

The squad has been named after a 23-year-old woman, who came to be known as "Nirbhaya", the fearless one, after she was gangraped in New Delhi on the night of December 16, 2012 and later succumbed to her injuries.

The squad members will maintain a strict vigil in crowded areas like bus stands, railway stations and malls to ensure safety and security of women, the police official said.

Citizens, specially women, can also complain to the police on its toll free number '1091' about any incident of eve-teasing, molestation and other such offences, he said.

On the occasion, Mahajan, who is also the guardian minister of Nashik, felicitated a local bank's woman employee, Savita Murtadak, who foiled a robbery bid at the bank last month.
The minister gave her a cash prize of Rs 11,000 and a citation.

