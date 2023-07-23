Headlines

DNA Explainer: Why did India impose ban on rice exports? How it can fuel inflation, lead to grain shortage

Meet MLA with no income, bank deposit, house, land, vehicle or insurance; his net worth is…

Good news for Mukesh Ambani, Isha Ambani, Akash Ambani as Reliance Jio, Reliance Retail record…

CBSE Supplementary Results 2023: CBSE Compartment Results for class 10, 12 expected by THIS date

10 biggest monuments built by Mughals

Weight loss: 10 reasons why you are not losing belly fat

Diabetes tips: 8 breakfast foods to control blood sugar levels

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

Alia Bhatt looks mesmerising in black saree as she shares photos from Mission Start Ab launch event in Delhi

Meet actress Shreya Narayan, great-granddaughter of India's 1st president, has worked with Ranbir Kapoor, Jimmy Sheirgil

In pics: Avneet Kaur raises the temperature with her pool photos

Project K: First Glimpse Of Kalki 2898 AD Shows Prabhas, Deepika Ruled By Dark Forces

Know Why Ryan Gosling Offered BTS' Jimin His Guitar As Apology, What Is Barbie And BTS Connection?

Oppenheimer: Christopher Nolan And Oppenheimer Star Cast Talks About Preparation For Film

Oppenheimer box office collection day 2: Christopher Nolan film earns more than twice as much as Barbie's India haul

Vijay Varma reveals he watched Roadies auditions to prepare for his character in Pink: 'I wanted to sound like...'

Maharashtra landslide: 81 still missing, search and rescue operation enters day 4

According to an NDRF official, no body was recovered so far after the search and rescue operation resumed in the morning. The death toll in the landslide mounted to 27 on Saturday,

PTI

Updated: Jul 23, 2023, 11:21 AM IST

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and other agencies resumed the search and rescue operation for the fourth day on Sunday at Irshalwadi village in Maharashtra's Raigad district where a massive landslide led to the death of at least 27 people, officials said.

According to an NDRF official, no body was recovered so far after the search and rescue operation resumed in the morning. The death toll in the landslide mounted to 27 on Saturday while 81 persons are yet to be traced, officials earlier said.

The landslide at the tribal village, situated on a hill slope under Khalapur tehsil that is located around 80 km from Mumbai, occurred on Wednesday night. At least 17 of 48 houses in the village were fully or partially buried under the landslide debris, officials said.

The search and rescue operation was called off on Saturday night due to bad light and inclement weather and resumed on Sunday morning. The rescue operation is being carried out manually as earthmovers and excavators could not be easily moved to the village in the absence of a pucca road.

Of the 27 bodies recovered so far, 12 are women, 10 men and four children, while one person is unidentified, officials said. Nine members of a family had perished in the disaster, they said.

On Saturday, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray met residents of Irshalwadi. He said people living in landslide-prone areas in Maharashtra should be moved to safer locations.

“Not just Irsahlwadi. All such localities should be rehabilitated in nearby villages or areas,” he said. The former chief minister said he had planned a scheme to rehabilitate villages residing in landslide-prone areas to safer places.

