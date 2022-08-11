Maharashtra: Income Tax sleuths find Rs 56 crore cash, 32 kg gold in Jalna raid; took 13 hours to count

Income tax raid in Jalna (ANI)

In a startling discovery, the Income Tax department found undisclosed wealth worth over Rs 100 crore during a marathon raid at the premises of a steel and cloth merchant in Maharashtra's Jalna district. The raid took place between August 1 and August 8.

The department has seized Benami property worth Rs 100 crore.

The department found Rs 56 crore in cash, 32 kilograms of gold, pearls and diamonds and property papers.

It took 13 hours to count the cash.

The raids were launched last week on the business entity based in Jalna district after actionable inputs of alleged tax evasion were received against it, the Income Tax department said. The jewellery seized till now is worth Rs 14 crore.

This comes days after Rs 50 crore were found by the Enforcement Directorate at the two houses of Ankita Mukherjee, an aide of ex-Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee. Both were arrested in connection with the West Bengal SSC scam.