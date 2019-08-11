Headlines

Maharashtra government conducts vaccination drive for cattle in flood-affected areas

The NDRF personnel used inflatable boats and life jackets to rescue people from flood-affected areas

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 11, 2019, 06:31 PM IST

The Maharashtra government is conducting a vaccination drive for cattle and other animals in flood-affected Sangli district.

A team of veterinary doctors are reaching every village and vaccinating the animals to prevent a spread of various diseases including fungal infection. They are also treating the ill animals.

The drive was started on Saturday. It will go until all the animals are rehabilitated. The drive is being conducted free of cost of state government wherein required medicines are also provided for cattle.

"We are a team of 20 people which consist of four to five doctors. So far we have vaccinated 800-900 cattle. We have treated 300 to 350 animals. Floods may cause many diseases few are deadly including fungal infections," Veteniary doctor Vijay Dhoke told ANI

Meanwhile, the relief and rescue operation being carried by National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) in Sangli district continued on Sunday as flood water also started receding in the nearby districts.

The NDRF personnel used inflatable boats and life jackets to rescue people from flood-affected areas.

Equipped with rescue gear, the relief operations were conducted by NDRF personnel in Shiroli village of Kolhapur district as well.

Incessant rains in the Kolhapur region has led to damage to the property of many residents and they were seen lining outside handpumps to collect drinking water.

As many as 30 people died and 10 were missing as on Saturday in Pune division as floods continued to batter Maharashtra.

An update from Divisional Commissioner office in Pune revealed that 30 died, 10 were missing and over four lakh people were evacuated to safer places due to floods in the five districts of Pune division.

More than 200 roads and 94 bridges were closed in the division due to flooding and landslides.

85 teams of National Disaster Response Force, State Disaster Response Force, Territorial Army, Indian Navy and Indian Army are currently deployed in Sangli and Kolhapur districts for rescue efforts.

Also, more than 300 medical teams are working in Sangli, Kolhapur and Satara districts.

Indian Meteorological Department has predicted light to moderate rainfall from Monday onwards in Sangli, Kolhapur, Satara, Pune and Solapur districts in Pune division.

