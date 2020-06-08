Magnitude 2.1 low-intensity earthquake hits Gurugram, Delhi

A mild earthquake measuring 2.1 on the Richter Scale hit Gurugram in Haryana at about 1 PM on Monday. The National Center for Seismology has confirmed that the epicenter of the earthquake was 13 kilometers West-Northwest of Gurugram. The tremors were felt in Delhi as well.

An extremely mild earthquake measuring 1.3 on the Richter Scale hit Delhi at 11:55 AM on Sunday. The tremors had its epicenter at a depth of 5 kilometers at 23 km south of southeast of Rohtak district in Haryana, the National Center for Seismology had said.

Earlier, two earthquakes of magnitude 4.6 and 2.9 were felt in Rohtak in Haryana on May 29.

On June 3, a medium intensity earthquake of magnitude 3.0 hit Noida in the national capital region. The epicenter of the quake was 19 km southeast of Noida in Gautam Buddh Nagar district of western Uttar Pradesh adjoining Delhi.

According to some top geologists of the country, 10 low to moderate intensity tremors, shaking Delhi-NCR in the span of one and a half months indicate that a powerful earthquake could strike India's National Capital in near future.

Notably, Delhi falls under high-risk seismic zone-4 and its border towns are witness to mushrooming growth of high rise private buildings, with the majority of them not adhering to mandatory guidelines set by Bureau of Indian Standards to construct earthquake-resistant buildings.