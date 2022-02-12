Madhya Pradesh government lifts all Covid-19 curbs, except night curfew - Check new guidelines

On Friday, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced that all Covid-19 curbs, except for the night curfew in the state, will be lifted, given the declining cases of Covid-19.

Taking to Twitter, CM Chouhan wrote, "Keeping in view the continuous fall in cumulative positivity rate and active cases of COVID-19, all the curbs imposed have been eased. All the social, commercial, cultural, political, religious, entertainment, sports activities and fairs in MP will be held with full capacity."

The CM informed that schools, colleges, and hostels can function at full capacity, while attendance limits for weddings and funerals were being removed.

Since the pandemic had not ended completely, curfew between 11 pm and 5 am will continue, he said, and asked people to wear masks and adhere to Covid appropriate behaviour.

Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh reported 2,612 cases of coronavirus, while three died of the infection in the last 24 hours, raising the tally to 10,21,361 and toll to 10,682, an official from the state health department said.

The positivity rate in the state has dropped to 3.4 percent from 3.67 percent recorded on Thursday, he said. At least 5,995 patients were discharged from hospitals, taking the count of recoveries to 9,84,500, leaving the central state with 26,179 active cases, the official said.

Bhopal and Indore, the worst-hit cities of Madhya Pradesh, registered 549 and 228 cases respectively in the last 24 hours, he said.

Coronavirus figures in MP

Total cases 10,21,361

New cases 2,612

Death toll 10,682

Recoveries 9,84,500

Active cases 26,179

The number of tests conducted so far is 2,67,50,556.