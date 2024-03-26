Lok Sabha Polls 2024: Who is K Surendran, BJP's pick against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in Wayanad?

K Surendran, a prominent leader hailing from north Kerala, rose to prominence within the BJP ranks when he assumed the role of state president in 2020.

In a significant development ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, Kerala BJP president K Surendran is all set to contest from the Wayanad constituency. This decision puts him directly against the incumbent MP and former Congress president Rahul Gandhi, who is seeking re-election from Wayanad.

Who is K Surendran?

K Surendran, a prominent leader hailing from north Kerala, rose to prominence within the BJP ranks when he assumed the role of state president in 2020. Despite securing the third position in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections while contesting from Pathanamthitta constituency, Surendran's political stature has been on the rise.

His involvement in the Sabarimala agitation in 2018, which led to his arrest and subsequent month-long imprisonment, further solidified his position as a strong figure in Kerala politics.

However, Surendran's political journey has seen its share of setbacks. In the 2021 Kerala assembly polls, he contested from Manjeswaram and Konni constituencies but faced defeat in both contests.

Moreover, he was involved in a controversy when he and five others were accused of threatening and bribing a BSP candidate in the Manjeshwar assembly election.

The decision to field Surendran from Wayanad comes at a crucial juncture for the BJP, as the party aims to solidify its presence in Kerala.