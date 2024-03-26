Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Lok Sabha Polls 2024: Who is K Surendran, BJP's pick against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in Wayanad?

Meet youngest IAS officer who cracked UPSC in first attempt at 22 without coaching, currently posted at...

Russian President Vladimir Putin says 'radical Islamists' behind Moscow attack, still implies Ukraine involvement

Wooden door from Titanic fetches more value than Anant Ambani’s super-expensive SUV, it is sold for Rs…

Lok Sabha Polls 2024: Know significance of Mainpuri seat, will Dimple Yadav retain SP bastion again?

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Lok Sabha Polls 2024: Who is K Surendran, BJP's pick against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in Wayanad?

Meet youngest IAS officer who cracked UPSC in first attempt at 22 without coaching, currently posted at...

Meet Mukesh Ambani's lesser-known Harvard graduate niece who is as stylish as cousin Isha Ambani, she is married to...

Home workouts to gain muscle

8 Indian festivals that are centuries old

9 Indian films based on Korean movies

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Kriti Kharbanda gets kiss from Pulkit Samrat, tears his clothes in fun pics from their ‘unconventional’ haldi ceremony

Kriti Kharbanda, Pulkit Samrat drop inside photos from their 'happening' reception, fans call them 'cutest couple'

IPL 2024 opening ceremony: Akshay Kumar, AR Rahman, Tiger Shroff to kickstart tournament; check full list of performers

Watch! India Tears Into Pakistan In Geneva, Asks It to 'Stop Terror Factories…' | IPU Parliament

Arvind Kejriwal Arrest: AAP Leaders Boycott Holi, Continue Protest Against Arvind Kejriwal's Arrest

Ujjain Mahakaleshwar Fire: 13 Priests Severely Injured During Bhasma Aarti In Madhya Pradesh | MP

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas dance to dhol beats at Holi party as they celebrate festival with Malti Marie, Chopra family

Meet director, who studied at IIT Bombay, quit high-paying job to enter Bollywood, made India's highest-grossing film

Navya Naveli Nanda drops pics of Holi celebration with Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan; netizens ask 'where's Aishwarya'

HomeIndia

India

Lok Sabha Polls 2024: Who is K Surendran, BJP's pick against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in Wayanad?

K Surendran, a prominent leader hailing from north Kerala, rose to prominence within the BJP ranks when he assumed the role of state president in 2020.

Latest News

Shivam Verma

Updated : Mar 26, 2024, 10:50 AM IST | Edited by : Shivam Verma

article-main
Image source: X/@surendranbjp, ANI
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

In a significant development ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, Kerala BJP president K Surendran is all set to contest from the Wayanad constituency. This decision puts him directly against the incumbent MP and former Congress president Rahul Gandhi, who is seeking re-election from Wayanad.

Who is K Surendran?

K Surendran, a prominent leader hailing from north Kerala, rose to prominence within the BJP ranks when he assumed the role of state president in 2020. Despite securing the third position in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections while contesting from Pathanamthitta constituency, Surendran's political stature has been on the rise. 

His involvement in the Sabarimala agitation in 2018, which led to his arrest and subsequent month-long imprisonment, further solidified his position as a strong figure in Kerala politics.

However, Surendran's political journey has seen its share of setbacks. In the 2021 Kerala assembly polls, he contested from Manjeswaram and Konni constituencies but faced defeat in both contests. 

Moreover, he was involved in a controversy when he and five others were accused of threatening and bribing a BSP candidate in the Manjeshwar assembly election.

The decision to field Surendran from Wayanad comes at a crucial juncture for the BJP, as the party aims to solidify its presence in Kerala.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Wooden door from Titanic fetches more value than Anant Ambani’s super-expensive SUV, it is sold for Rs…

MI vs GT IPL 2024: Mumbai Indians skipper Hardik Pandya gets booed at Ahmedabad stadium, video goes viral

Russian President Vladimir Putin says 'radical Islamists' behind Moscow attack, still implies Ukraine involvement

Lok Sabha Polls 2024: BJP drops Varun Gandhi from Pilibhit, fields...

Lok Sabha Polls 2024: Who is K Surendran, BJP's pick against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in Wayanad?

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Kriti Kharbanda gets kiss from Pulkit Samrat, tears his clothes in fun pics from their ‘unconventional’ haldi ceremony

Kriti Kharbanda, Pulkit Samrat drop inside photos from their 'happening' reception, fans call them 'cutest couple'

IPL 2024 opening ceremony: Akshay Kumar, AR Rahman, Tiger Shroff to kickstart tournament; check full list of performers

Phir Hera Pheri, Ta Ra Rum Pum child star Angelina Idnani's transformation stuns fans: 'No less than Bollywood heroines'

Divyenndu, Avinash, Pratik promote Madgaon Express in Ahmedabad, enjoy Gujarati food with Nora Fatehi, Kunal Kemmu

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE
Advertisement