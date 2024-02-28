Twitter
Lok Sabha Polls 2024: BJP to hold core group meetings of eight states in Delhi today

Sources said that the chief ministers and party officials of Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Jharkhand, Assam, and the other three states will be present at the meeting on Wednesday.

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Feb 28, 2024, 10:53 AM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

Ahead of the forthcoming Lok Sabha Elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is set to hold an important meeting of the core group committee involving 8 states at the party headquarters in New Delhi on Wednesday evening, sources said. The meeting will be held under the chairmanship of BJP President JP Nadda.

During the meeting, an important discussion about the selection of candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections will be held, a source confirmed. Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP President JP Nadda, BL Santosh, and state officials and chief ministers, among others, will be present in the meeting.

Sources said that the chief ministers and party officials of Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Jharkhand, Assam, and the other three states will be present at the meeting on Wednesday. Earlier, the Bharatiya Janata Party held the core group meeting of five states on Saturday at the party headquarters in New Delhi.

Given the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in 2024, the core group meeting of five states was called at the BJP headquarters. The meeting was led by BJP National President JP Nadda in the presence of Home Minister Amit Shah and Organization General Secretary BL Santosh.

The meeting was held in phases and saw discussion for the preparation of Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh, Telangana, West Bengal, Chhattisgarh, and Rajasthan.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

READ | Union Home Minister Amit Shah fires fresh salvos at INDIA Bloc, calls it 'combination of family-oriented parties'

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

