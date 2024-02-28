Union Home Minister Amit Shah fires fresh salvos at INDIA Bloc, calls it 'combination of family-oriented parties'

Amit Shah further expressed confidence that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will secure victory for the third time in the forthcoming Lok Sabha polls. The Lok Sabha polls are slated to be held in April-May this year.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday fired fresh salvos at the INDIA bloc, stating that it is 'nothing' but a combination of 'family-oriented' parties and comprises of the leaders that are bent on making their family members either Prime Minister or Chief Minister.

"INDI-Alliance is nothing but a combination of family-oriented parties, the leaders of which are bent on making their family members either Prime Minister or Chief Minister. Nobody cares about India. I want to tell the people of the country that Soniaji (Congress leader Sonia Gandhi) wants her son Rahul Gandhi to be successfully 'launched' in politics. He has already failed 20 times," Shah said while addressing the TV9 Bharatvarsh conclave here in the national capital.

Shah further said that the INDIA bloc did not ever exist, rather it was created by the media. "INDI-Alliance did not ever exist. It was created by the media. Two of their leaders are opposing each other in Kerala. Three of them are competing with one another in West Bengal. In Maharashtra, an alliance was already there. In Odisha and Himachal Pradesh, it is not possible to come up with an alliance. In Punjab and Delhi, an alliance has been formed. Apart from this, the alliance is nowhere to be seen. Allies exist when they revolve around a principle," he said.

Shah continued, "Uddhav Thackerayji and Stalin Sahab want their sons to become chief ministers of their respective states. Lalu Yadavji wants his son to be the CM. Mamataji wants her nephew to assume the reins of the state. Where is the alliance?" Mark my words--after the Lok Sabha poll results, it will break. Everyone will say that if Rahul Baba (Congress leader Rahul Gandhi) had not been the leader, they would have won," he added.

Amit Shah further expressed confidence that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will secure victory for the third time in the forthcoming Lok Sabha polls.

"Political analysts used to say that there is no ground for the BJP in eastern India. Now we have won Assam, Mizoram, Manipur, and Odisha. We crossed the 300-mark. We have faith in our leader. We will again form the government by crossing the 400 mark in the Lok Sabha polls," he said. The Lok Sabha polls are slated to be held in April-May this year.

