Big blow to Farooq Abdullah as several key National Conference leaders in Jammu join BJP

Twitter
Headlines

Good news for health insurance policyholders: Check new guidelines, how to get it

Meet wife of world’s richest person, her family has net worth of Rs 1721074 crore, she is a…

Bihar Politics: Saamana editorial slams CM Nitish Kumar for returning to NDA fold

Ranbir Kapoor kisses Alia Bhatt as they recreate Jamal Kudu hook step in viral video, fans say 'this is so cute' - Watch

Meet brothers who began business with Rs 5000 after schooling; now own Rs 12000 crore company, became India's richest...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet wife of world’s richest person, her family has net worth of Rs 1721074 crore, she is a…

Bihar Politics: Saamana editorial slams CM Nitish Kumar for returning to NDA fold

Ranbir Kapoor kisses Alia Bhatt as they recreate Jamal Kudu hook step in viral video, fans say 'this is so cute' - Watch

Bowlers to dismiss Sachin Tendulkar most times in Tests

7 Yoga poses to reduce double chin

Top 10 bowling figures on Test debut in India

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Prashanth Neel celebrate Salaar's box office success

Streaming This Week: Killer Soup, Mission Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

In pics: Ira Khan shares romantic kiss with Nupur Shikhare, hugs dad Aamir Khan in dreamy Christian wedding in Udaipur

Bihar Politics: Who Is Samrat Choudhary? Bihar's Set To Be Deputy CM

Shocking! Vince McMahon Resigns From WWE After Former Employee Janel Grant Files Suit

Australian Open Men's Double: Rohan Bopanna Becomes Oldest Man To Win A Grand Slam Title, 2nd Indian

Ranbir Kapoor kisses Alia Bhatt as they recreate Jamal Kudu hook step in viral video, fans say 'this is so cute' - Watch

Subhash Ghai reveals this actor was ready to go bald for Khal Nayak before he finalised Sanjay Dutt

Chinmayi Sripaada slams Rahat Fateh Ali Khan for his 'inhumane behaviour' for thrashing his student: 'If only...'

HomeIndia

India

Big blow to Farooq Abdullah as several key National Conference leaders in Jammu join BJP

They joined the BJP at the party's headquarters in Jammu, with Ravinder Raina -- the saffron party's Jammu and Kashmir unit chief -- and other leaders welcoming the new entrants.

article-main

PTI

Updated: Jan 29, 2024, 08:26 AM IST

Edited by

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Several key National Conference leaders, including its Kathua district president, joined the BJP on Sunday, in a jolt to the Farooq Abdullah-led party in the Jammu region. Many supporters and district office bearers also made the switch from the National Conference to the BJP.

They joined the BJP at the party's headquarters in Jammu, with Ravinder Raina -- the saffron party's Jammu and Kashmir unit chief -- and other leaders welcoming the new entrants.

During the programme, Raina highlighted the BJP's commitment to the welfare of the people, irrespective of region or religion.

"The BJP's contributions and achievements in health care, education, infrastructure building and socio-economic development are historic," Raina said.

He also praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, attributing the nation's unity and progress to his "dedicated efforts".

Senior BJP leader Devinder Singh Rana highlighted the BJP's inclusive approach, saying every new entrant is welcomed into its fold with love and camaraderie.

Sanjeev Khajuria, who headed the National Conference's Kathua district unit before joining the BJP, highlighted the ground-level impact of the Modi government's welfare schemes and hailed the prime minister's leadership for India's standing on the global stage.

In a separate event, former deputy chief minister and senior BJP leader Kavinder Gupta urged cadres to strengthen the party at the booth level to assure victory in the upcoming poll battles.

Addressing a gathering where numerous women joined the party, Gupta emphasised the BJP's commitment to serving the people and addressing the challenges faced by Jammu and Kashmir.

He laid stress on the importance of reaching out to voters, especially the women and the youngsters, to counter the opposition parties' narratives.

Senior leader Rekha Mahajan welcomed the new members and urged them to work with dedication to strengthen the BJP's base at the booth level. 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Weather update: IMD predicts snowfall, rainfall in these states of North India, check list here

Who owns Delhi's posh Khan Market, where monthly rent of shops is...? Know interesting facts here

Icon of the Seas set to take first trip today: All you need to know about world's largest cruise ship

Singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan breaks silence after video of him thrashing his 'student' with shoe goes viral

'Pariksha Pe Charcha': PM Modi to interact with students today

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Prashanth Neel celebrate Salaar's box office success

Streaming This Week: Killer Soup, Mission Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

In pics: Ira Khan shares romantic kiss with Nupur Shikhare, hugs dad Aamir Khan in dreamy Christian wedding in Udaipur

Meet Vicky Jain's stunning sister Varsha, who turns heads with her style

Hrithik Roshan, Anil Kapoor, Siddharth Anand slay in style at Fighter trailer launch; Deepika Padukone gives it a miss

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE