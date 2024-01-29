Big blow to Farooq Abdullah as several key National Conference leaders in Jammu join BJP

They joined the BJP at the party's headquarters in Jammu, with Ravinder Raina -- the saffron party's Jammu and Kashmir unit chief -- and other leaders welcoming the new entrants.

Several key National Conference leaders, including its Kathua district president, joined the BJP on Sunday, in a jolt to the Farooq Abdullah-led party in the Jammu region. Many supporters and district office bearers also made the switch from the National Conference to the BJP.



They joined the BJP at the party's headquarters in Jammu, with Ravinder Raina -- the saffron party's Jammu and Kashmir unit chief -- and other leaders welcoming the new entrants.

During the programme, Raina highlighted the BJP's commitment to the welfare of the people, irrespective of region or religion.

"The BJP's contributions and achievements in health care, education, infrastructure building and socio-economic development are historic," Raina said.

He also praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, attributing the nation's unity and progress to his "dedicated efforts".

Senior BJP leader Devinder Singh Rana highlighted the BJP's inclusive approach, saying every new entrant is welcomed into its fold with love and camaraderie.

Sanjeev Khajuria, who headed the National Conference's Kathua district unit before joining the BJP, highlighted the ground-level impact of the Modi government's welfare schemes and hailed the prime minister's leadership for India's standing on the global stage.

In a separate event, former deputy chief minister and senior BJP leader Kavinder Gupta urged cadres to strengthen the party at the booth level to assure victory in the upcoming poll battles.

Addressing a gathering where numerous women joined the party, Gupta emphasised the BJP's commitment to serving the people and addressing the challenges faced by Jammu and Kashmir.

He laid stress on the importance of reaching out to voters, especially the women and the youngsters, to counter the opposition parties' narratives.

Senior leader Rekha Mahajan welcomed the new members and urged them to work with dedication to strengthen the BJP's base at the booth level.