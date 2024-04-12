Twitter
India

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: EC to begin nomination process for third phase today; all you need to know

Latest News

shweat singh

Updated : Apr 12, 2024, 06:19 AM IST

The Election Commission of India (ECI) will start the nomination process for the third phase of Lok Sabha polls on Friday.

This phase will cover 94 parliamentary constituencies (PCs) in 12 states/Union Territories (UTs). Additionally, there will be a separate notification for the adjourned poll in the 29-Betul (ST) PC of Madhya Pradesh.

Gazette notifications for these constituencies will be released on Friday, the commission stated.

The states and UTs included in phase 3 are Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu, Goa, Gujarat, Jammu & Kashmir, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal.

Nominations begin from April 12 and continue till April 19.

Scrutiny of nominations will take place on April 20 with the last date for withdrawal of candidatures being April 22.

Polling for these constituencies, including the adjourned poll in 29-Betul (ST) PC, is scheduled for May 7.

During phase 2 of Lok Sabha Elections 2024, the commission received nominations from 1206 candidates across 12 States/UTs, with an additional 4 candidates from Outer Manipur PC.

A total of 2,633 nominations were filed for 88 PCs across 12 States/UTs during phase 2 of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024, according to the commission's statement.

 

 

 

