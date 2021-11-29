Lockdown in Maharashtra? CM Uddhav Thackeray makes BIG statement as Omicron fears rise

Omicron in India news: Amid growing threats of new COVID-19 variant variant Omicron, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has appealed to the people of the state to follow COVID-appropriate behaviour or else the government will be forced to ipose another lockdown.

CM Thackeray also asked the government officials to take steps in order to check the spead of Omicron in Maharashtra. The Maharashtra chief minister made the statement while addressing a meeting with divisional commissioners and district collectors. The virtual meeting was held to discuss the coronavirus scenario in the state. “Get started without waiting for central government’s directives,” CM Thackeray directed the officials.

“Citizens need to follow Covid-appropriate behaviour to prevent another lockdown in the state,” he added. In today’s meeting, CM Thackeray also asked the authorities to keep a vigil on all travellers landing at the state airports, the chief minister’s office (CMO) said in a statement.

Meanwuhile, a person who had recently returned from South Africa has tested positive for COVID-19 in Dombivili area of Thane district in Maharashtra, as per media reports.

The samples of the South Africa returnee has been sent to a genome sequencing lab to test if he is carrying the newly detected COVID-19 variant, Omicron, which was initially detected in South Africa. If the new variant is detected, the man will be the first Omicron positive person in India.

The patient has been placed under isolation for now at the Art Gallery isolation centre of the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC). The man had travelled recently travelled to Mumbai after arriving in Delhi from South Africa on November 24.