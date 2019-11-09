'Like the fall of Berlin Wall': PM Modi says Nov 9 historic day for India; hails Kartarpur corridor, Ayodhya verdict

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said two major events in India on Saturday - the opening of Kartarpur corridor and Supreme Court's landmark verdict in Ayodhya dispute - were akin to fall of the Berlin Wall which took place exactly 30 years ago.

Addressing the nation after the Supreme Court judgment that ruled disputed Ayodhya land in Hindu's favour, Modi said, "Today is the 9th of November. It was on this date that the Berlin Wall collapsed. Two different streams of thought came together and took a new pledge."

Drawing a comparison with today's events in India, he added, "Today, on 9th November, the Kartarpur corridor has begun. India and Pakistan made a coordinated effort for this corridor. Today the 9th November the judgment of the SC is giving us a message of staying united and getting together and living together."

Berlin wall that divided East and West Germany was demolished 30 years ago on November 9, 1989, uniting the two parts of Germany.

Earlier on Saturday, the Supreme Court delivered the much-awaited verdict on the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case, ruling in favour of Hindus while ordering 5-acre land for Muslims at an alternate site in Ayodhya.

The Prime Minister also inaugurated the Kartarpur Corridor, connecting Dera Baba Nanak shrine in Punjab's Gurdaspur with Gurdwara Darbar Sahib Kartarpur in Pakistan, on Saturday.

Speaking on the SC verdict in the evening, Modi welcomed the manner in which every section of society, every community, every religion, the entire nation embraced the verdict with open arms. "This is a manifestation of India’s age old ethos, culture, traditions as well as our inherent spirit of brotherhood," he said.

Modi said if there is even a trace of bitterness in anyone’s mind, it is "time to bid farewell to such a spirit."

"In New India, there is no place for fear, bitterness and negativity," he said.

Calling for the new generation to build a 'New India', PM said, "The Ayodhya dispute has impacted many generations. But, after today’s verdict we must pledge that the coming generations will devote itself to the building of a New India with a fresh spirit."

The verdict of the Honourable Supreme Court marks the start of a new dawn, he added.