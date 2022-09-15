Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

Lawrence Bishnoi gang tried to kill Salman Khan twice in last three months, stayed near actor's Panvel farmhouse

According to Punjab Police, the Lawrence Bishnoi gang made at least two more attempts in the last three months to execute their plan.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 15, 2022, 05:30 PM IST

Lawrence Bishnoi gang tried to kill Salman Khan twice in last three months, stayed near actor's Panvel farmhouse
Lawrence Bishnoi gang attempted to kill Salman Khan's twice in last three months

Salman Khan was on gangster Lawrence Bishnoi’s target for the past four years and during this time, the shooters of the gang made at least four attempts to assassinate the Bollywood actor, according to a report by Bhaskar.

The report quoted Punjab Police claiming that the gang made at least two more attempts to execute their plan in the last three months. The Lawrence Bishnoi gang had planned to kill Salman on the way to his famhouse in Panvel. 

The revelation comes just days after Deepak Mundi, the sixth and last shooter in the Sidhu Moosewala murder case and two of his associates -- Kapil Pandit and Rajinder Joker, who were arrested from the India-Nepal border on Saturday. 

According to News18, during the interrogation, Kapil Pandit revealed that Bishnoi's gang was staying near Salman Kahn's Panvel farmhouse, and they were also tracking his car. The gang members had also befriended the actor's guards in order to get the actor's information. Reportedly, all the shooters were armed and carried small pistol cartridges.

As per Punjab Police, Lawrence had hatched the conspiracy to kill Salman Khan even before the murder of Moosewala. The gang also reportedly readied two plans, in case one of them fails. While not much information has been found about this, Goldie Brar was leading this plan. Goldie had chosen Kapil Pandit (a sharp shooter of Lawrence gang) to kill Salman Khan. 

Kapil was approached by Bishnoi's gang through Sampat Nehra and Goldy Brar in a bid to kill the actor. He added that they had asked Kapil and other gangsters - namely Sachin Bishnoi and Santosh Yadav- to carry out the recce to plan the strategy to assassinate Khan.

The Mumbai Police had questioned Lawrence Bishnoi in June in connection with a threat letter received by screenplay writer Salim Khan and his son Salman Khan. An FIR was then filed against an unknown person, and security was also been beefed up outside the actor’s residence in Mumbai. 

The actor was targeted apparently over the poaching of two blackbucks years ago in Rajasthan. The animal is revered by the Bishnois. 

In 2018, one of Bishnoi’s aides was arrested after he threatened to kill the actor. Bishnois believe that blackbucks are the reincarnation of their spiritual leader, Bhagwan Jambeshwar, also known as Jambaji.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
Katrina Kaif Birthday: 6 times the Tiger 3 actress set internet on fire with her sexy photos
Ferrari, Bentley and other exotic cars owned by Sushmita Sen’s boyfriend Lalit Modi, take a look
Amjad Khan Death Anniversary: Here are 6 amazing tales you didn't know about India's unforgettable GABBAR!
Ranveer Singh nude photoshoot: Here's how Alia Bhatt, John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor reacted to controversy
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Oppo F21s Pro launched in India: Price, Features and Specifications
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.