Lawrence Bishnoi gang tried to kill Salman Khan twice in last three months, stayed near actor's Panvel farmhouse

Lawrence Bishnoi gang attempted to kill Salman Khan's twice in last three months

Salman Khan was on gangster Lawrence Bishnoi’s target for the past four years and during this time, the shooters of the gang made at least four attempts to assassinate the Bollywood actor, according to a report by Bhaskar.

The report quoted Punjab Police claiming that the gang made at least two more attempts to execute their plan in the last three months. The Lawrence Bishnoi gang had planned to kill Salman on the way to his famhouse in Panvel.

The revelation comes just days after Deepak Mundi, the sixth and last shooter in the Sidhu Moosewala murder case and two of his associates -- Kapil Pandit and Rajinder Joker, who were arrested from the India-Nepal border on Saturday.

According to News18, during the interrogation, Kapil Pandit revealed that Bishnoi's gang was staying near Salman Kahn's Panvel farmhouse, and they were also tracking his car. The gang members had also befriended the actor's guards in order to get the actor's information. Reportedly, all the shooters were armed and carried small pistol cartridges.

As per Punjab Police, Lawrence had hatched the conspiracy to kill Salman Khan even before the murder of Moosewala. The gang also reportedly readied two plans, in case one of them fails. While not much information has been found about this, Goldie Brar was leading this plan. Goldie had chosen Kapil Pandit (a sharp shooter of Lawrence gang) to kill Salman Khan.

Kapil was approached by Bishnoi's gang through Sampat Nehra and Goldy Brar in a bid to kill the actor. He added that they had asked Kapil and other gangsters - namely Sachin Bishnoi and Santosh Yadav- to carry out the recce to plan the strategy to assassinate Khan.

The Mumbai Police had questioned Lawrence Bishnoi in June in connection with a threat letter received by screenplay writer Salim Khan and his son Salman Khan. An FIR was then filed against an unknown person, and security was also been beefed up outside the actor’s residence in Mumbai.

The actor was targeted apparently over the poaching of two blackbucks years ago in Rajasthan. The animal is revered by the Bishnois.

In 2018, one of Bishnoi’s aides was arrested after he threatened to kill the actor. Bishnois believe that blackbucks are the reincarnation of their spiritual leader, Bhagwan Jambeshwar, also known as Jambaji.