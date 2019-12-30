Headlines

Last date to link PAN-Aadhaar extended till March 31, 2020

If the PAN card is not linked with Aadhaar within the stipulated time, the former will become inactive.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 31, 2019, 11:10 AM IST

The last date for linking of PAN (Permanent Account Number) with Aadhaar has been extended from December 31, 2019, to March 31, 2020, the Income Tax (IT) department informed on Monday. This is now the second time that the deadline for the same has been extended. The Ministry of Finance had earlier extended the deadline from September 30, 2019, to December 31, 2019.

The Central Board of Direct Taxation specified the announcement under sub-section 2 of Section 139AA of the Income Tax Act, 1961.

The official Twitter account of Income Tax India posted, "The due date for linking of PAN with Aadhaar as specified under sub-section 2 of Section 139AA of the Income-tax Act,1961 has been extended from 31st December 2019 to 31st March 2020. Notification no.107 of 2019 dated 30/12/2019 issued by CBDT."

 

 

An earlier notification from the Ministry of Finance, dated September 28, 2019, had originally extended the deadline from September 30, 2019, to December 31, 2019.

According to new rules revised under the 2019 Budget, if the PAN card is not linked with Aadhaar within the stipulated time, the former will become inactive.

However, it is still mandatory for Indian Expats to link their Aadhaar card with PAN by December 31, a public notice issued by the government two days ago had announced. Failure to do so will render their PAN card inoperative.

Although Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) are not required to have an Aadhaar card or a PAN card, it is mandatory to link them if one possesses them. The previous deadline for the linkage was September 30 which was later extended to December 31.

A statement by the Ministry of Electronics & IT had stated that over 1.25 billion residents of India are using Aadhaar cards.

"Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) announced a new milestone achieved by the Aadhaar project – the crossing of the 125 crore mark. This means that over 1.25 billion residents of India have the 12-digit unique identity," a press release by the Ministry of Electronics & IT had stated.

