Kumbh Mela 2021: First Shahi Snan on Mahashivratri, all you need to know about world's largest religious festival

Preparation of the Kumbh Mela is in the final stage as Haridwar gears up to host of one of the biggest Hindu mythology festivals. This year, Kumbh Mela is going to start from January 14 and will continue till April 2021 in Haridwar.

During Kumbh Mela thousands of devotees from various parts of the world take a holy dip in the Sangam - the confluence of three holy rivers Ganga, Yamuna, and the mystical Saraswati.

Ardh Kumbh is held every six years, while the Kumbh Mela comes after 12 years. This year's Kumbh Mela is taking place after the 11th year because of the planetary movements.

The Kumbh Mela the largest public gathering and collective act of faith anywhere in the world. There are going to be 4 Shahi Snans and 6 Ganga Snans in Kumbh Mela.

Dates of four Shahi Snans...

First Shahi Snan- 11th March- Shivratri

Second Shahi Snan- 12th April Somvati Amavasya

Third Shahi Snan- 14th April- Makar Sankranti

Fourth Shahi Snan- 27th April- Baisakh Purnima

The Kumbh Mela has been inscribed on the list of “Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity” by UNESCO in 2017. This reflects the significance of Kumbh worldwide.

There are going to be a total of 9 Ganga Snan this year in Kumbh 2021:

January 14, 2021- Makar Sakranti Snan

February 11, 2021- Mauni Amavasya Snan

February 16, 2021- Basant Panchami Snan

February 27, 2021- Magh Poornima Snan

March 11, 2021- Maha Shivratri Snan

April 12, 2021- Somvati Amamvasya Snan

April 14, 2021- Baisakhi Snan

April 21, 2021- Ram Navami Snan

April 27, 2021- Chaitra Purnima Snan

Kumbh is described as one of the biggest festivals on earth. It is a social event that also spreads the message of national integration and harmony. The festival is indeed an ideal vehicle to showcase India’s rich and diverse culture.