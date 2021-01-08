Kumbh Mela 2021: First Shahi Snan on Mahashivratri, all you need to know about world's largest religious festival
Kumbh Mela is going to start from January 14 and will continue till April 2021 in Haridwar.
Preparation of the Kumbh Mela is in the final stage as Haridwar gears up to host of one of the biggest Hindu mythology festivals. This year, Kumbh Mela is going to start from January 14 and will continue till April 2021 in Haridwar.
During Kumbh Mela thousands of devotees from various parts of the world take a holy dip in the Sangam - the confluence of three holy rivers Ganga, Yamuna, and the mystical Saraswati.
Ardh Kumbh is held every six years, while the Kumbh Mela comes after 12 years. This year's Kumbh Mela is taking place after the 11th year because of the planetary movements.
The Kumbh Mela the largest public gathering and collective act of faith anywhere in the world. There are going to be 4 Shahi Snans and 6 Ganga Snans in Kumbh Mela.
Dates of four Shahi Snans...
First Shahi Snan- 11th March- Shivratri
Second Shahi Snan- 12th April Somvati Amavasya
Third Shahi Snan- 14th April- Makar Sankranti
Fourth Shahi Snan- 27th April- Baisakh Purnima
The Kumbh Mela has been inscribed on the list of “Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity” by UNESCO in 2017. This reflects the significance of Kumbh worldwide.
There are going to be a total of 9 Ganga Snan this year in Kumbh 2021:
January 14, 2021- Makar Sakranti Snan
February 11, 2021- Mauni Amavasya Snan
February 16, 2021- Basant Panchami Snan
February 27, 2021- Magh Poornima Snan
March 11, 2021- Maha Shivratri Snan
April 12, 2021- Somvati Amamvasya Snan
April 14, 2021- Baisakhi Snan
April 21, 2021- Ram Navami Snan
April 27, 2021- Chaitra Purnima Snan
Kumbh is described as one of the biggest festivals on earth. It is a social event that also spreads the message of national integration and harmony. The festival is indeed an ideal vehicle to showcase India’s rich and diverse culture.