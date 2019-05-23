Korba Lok Sabha Election Results 2019 Chhattisgarh: Congress' Jyotsna Mahant secures a lead

Korba Lok Sabha constituency

As of 9:10 pm, Congress candidate Jyotsna Charandas Mahant secured a substantial lead ahead of BJP's Jyoti Nand Dubey by a margin of over 26,000 votes.

In 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP fielded Jyoti Nand Dubey and Jyotsna Mahant was contesting on the Congress ticket. The polling on this seat was held during the third phase of Lok Sabha elections on April 23.

The Korba Lok Sabha constituency in Naxal-affected Chhattisgarh covers districts of Korba, Koriya and Bilaspur districts.

The seat came into existence only in 2008 after delimitation exercise and the first election was held in 2009. The Congress and the BJP have held the seat once each. While Congress' Charan Das Mahant won from here in 2009, Banshilal Mahto of the BJP won in 2014.

However, Mahto has not been fielded by the BJP as the party decided to not repeat candidates in any of the 11 seats in the state.

Janjgir-Champa Lok Sabha constituency comprises eight legislative assembly segments: Bharatpur-Sonhat, Manendragarh and Baikunthpur constituencies in Koriya district; Rampur, Korba, Katghora and Pali-Tanakhar in Korba district and Marwahi assembly segment in Bilaspur district.

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: State Profile

The Congress hoped to win the seat in 2019 after its impressive show in Assembly elections last year. The Congress won 68 seats in 90-member Legislative Assembly.

The BJP decided to not repeat candidates in any of the 11 Lok Sabha seats in the state.

Seven constituencies of Chhattisgarh's 11 Lok Sabha seats - Surguja, Raigarh, Janjgir-Champa, Korba, Bilaspur, Durg and Raipur- went to polls in the third phase.