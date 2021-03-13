Know how a woman foiled ATM robbery and got the thief caught by police

The woman named Sukanya Pawar visited the residential complex to offer condolence on the death of a relative.

An ATM robbery attempt in the Vasai area of Palghar district in Maharashtra was foiled due to the cleverness and courage of a 45-year-old woman. The incident is that of Thursday.

The woman named Sukanya Pawar had visited the residential complex to offer condolence on the death of a relative. Seeing the shutters of ATM kiosk down, Sukanya sensed something amiss.

After that what she did can definitely be called her quick sense to understand the situation and act courageously. As per reports, the woman brought a lock and latched the shutters before alerting building residents and calling the police.

The woman realised something wrong was happening when she heard the noise from the ATM kiosk of a bank at around 2.30 am. She went down to check the ATM when she found the shutters downed and heard banging sounds in the ATM machine.

Sensing something amiss she first locked the kiosk with a lock and raised an alarm. Police arrived at the incident site and found a man inside the ATM kiosk.

The thief tried to flee by trying to scare off the police but in vain. He was arrested by the police from the crime site. The accused has been identified as 25-year-old Salim Mansoori, a resident of Borivali.

The thief damaged the ATM machine. However, he could not take out the Rs 10 lakh cash from inside the ATM machine.

Police have now booked the accused under the relevant section of Indian Penal Code (IPC). Cops said the accused was also involved in thefts in the past too.