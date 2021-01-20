What is Skimming? 5 tips to follow while withdrawing cash from ATM machine

While digital payments have increased significantly in India, the cases of ATM fraud have also been on a rise. In most cases, debit card users become a victim of skimming. This makes it important for people to understand what is skimming and how to stay safe from it. This will help ensure that your ATM cash withdrawal transactions remain safe.

What is Skimming?

Skimming is a trick where scamsters steal your debit/credit card data and clone it. They then use it for siphoning money off your account. To clone your card, scamsters set a camera or duplicate keypad in order to record your PIN number and attach a cloning device at the card reading slot.

Amid all these ATM and debit card privacy and security concerns, there are a few things you should keep in mind.

5 tips to follow while withdrawing cash from ATM

One should always count the money dispensed through ATM machine. But do so with a little caution. Once your cash counting has been done, immediately put it inside your purse. If the money dispensed is not similar to what you have punched for, do not worry. Register your complaint at the bank and they will retrieve your amount. But a little caution always helps.

After finishing the transaction at the ATM, one should always press the 'cancel button' when the transaction is over. By doing this, you can be doubly sure that the person behind you will not be able to tamper with anything.

Also read Romanian national arrested for duping several through ATM skimming in Kolkata

Always cover the ATM keypad and the ATM machine screen with your body while pressing your ATM pin. Transactions are very personal, let them remain so.

Keep checking your mini statement balance from time to time. This will not only give you an idea of how much transaction you have done recently, but will also help you track any unfamiliar transactions.

Any place that is well-lit with sufficient traffic is a decent place to use the ATM. Those conditions make it harder to commit crimes of opportunity, and help will always be nearby if you need it.