Know about CDS General Bipin Rawat's family - Wife Madhulika Rawat, children

General Bipin Rawat, who was India’s first Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), passed away today in an unfortunate Indian Air Force (IAF) chopper accident, alongside his wife Madhulika Rawat, and 11 others who were aboard the helicopter.

The helicopter crashed in Coonoor, Tamil Nadu, and CDS Bipin Rawat, along with wife Dr Madhulika Rawat, succumbed to his injuries. Announcing their demise, the IAF tweeted, “With deep regret, it has now been ascertained that Gen Bipin Rawat, Mrs Madhulika Rawat, and 11 other persons on board have died in the unfortunate accident.”

General Bipin Rawat was appointed the first CDS of India in December 2019, and his family had been serving in the Indian Army for four generations.

His wife, Dr Madhulika Rawat, studied psychology from Delhi University and was very supportive of CDS Rawat’s service to the nation. She was also the president of the Army Wives Welfare Association (AWWA), constantly giving back to society.

Dr Madhulika Rawat was very dedicated to the betterment of society and worked tirelessly towards the welfare of Army widows, differently- abled children, cancer patients, and dependents of Indian Army personnel.

A pioneer in social work, Mrs Rawat worked towards empowering army wives by teaching them life skills and prompting them to take courses, making them financially independent. General Bipin Rawat and wife Madhulika Rawat are survived by their two daughters, Kritika Rawat and Tarini.

The IAF helicopter which crashed today was taking CDS General Bipin Rawat and Dr Madhulika Rawat to the Defence Services Staff College in Wellington but crashed shortly before landing. Others who lost their lives in the unfortunate incident were Brigadier L.S. Lidder, Lieutenant Colonel Harjinder Singh, Naik Gursewak Singh, Naik Jitender Kumar, Naik Vivek Kumar, Naik B. Sai Teja, Havaldar Satpal, and pilots.