Kerala under complete weekend lockdown, check full list of guidelines here

The Kerala government has imposed a full lockdown in the state on July 24 and 25, in view of the rising COVID cases. The district collectors have been directed to identify and demarcate micro-containment zones in all districts, regardless of the categorization of the Local Self Government Institution (LSGI) regions, and enforce special intensified stringent restrictions so as to bring down the new cases at the earliest.

"There will be no relaxations in the curbs as of now. The current restrictions will continue for the next one more week. The average Test Positivity Rate of the last three days has increased to 10.8 per cent. The TPR is high in Malappuram, Kozhikode and Kasaragod districts. The district administrations should effectively interfere to control the TPR," Kerala CM said in a statement.

Issuing fresh order on Friday (July 23), the state government said that the prevailing category-wise system of exemptions and restrictions will continue.

Giving further details, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the restrictions already in place would continue for another week as the average test positive rate was still above 10 per cent.

The number of daily tests shall be enhanced urgently to the peak testing capacity for effective containment of the pandemic, the state government said.

Kerala lockdown: What's open, what's shut

Under the lockdown curbs in Kerala, government offices (both central and state) have been asked to function with up to 50% staff in Category A and B local bodies, and with up to 25% staff in Category C areas.

Only essential services have been allowed to operate in Category D areas.

"The remaining 50% staff in A and B places and 75% in C, and officers from all sectors should be involved in Covid-19 prevention activities," chief minister Vijayan said on Friday while briefing the media. "Since only essential services operate in the D category, the vast majority of employees will be part of the preventive measures."

Earlier this week, Kerala recorded 17,481 fresh COVID-19 cases and 105 deaths, pushing the numbers to 32,05,197 and 15,617 respectively. The test positivity rate (TPR) remained close to 12 per cent for the second consecutive day with three districts of the State reporting more than 2,000 cases.