Kejriwal announces free rides for women in buses and Delhi Metro

In order to provide safe travel experience to women, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday announced free ride for them in all Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) buses, cluster buses and Delhi Metro trains.

"On all DTC buses, cluster buses and metro trains women will be allowed to travel free of cost so that they have safe travel experience and can access modes of transport which they were not able to, due to high prices," Kejriwal said while addressing a press conference here.

"Those women who can afford the fares can give up the subsidy. 33 per cent women avail services of DTC buses and metro. The decision will be implemented within 3 months," he said.The Chief Minister added, "I have given one-week time to officials to make a detailed proposal - for both DTC and metro - on how and when can this be implemented. We're making an effort to start this within 2-3 months. We're also seeking suggestions from people, regarding implementation".

Kejriwal further said that women in large numbers will come out and now take public transport.This decision comes days after ruling the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) suffered defeat and lost all seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi in recently concluded general elections.