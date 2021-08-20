Karnataka lockdown: Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike imposes COVID restrictions ahead of festive season, details here

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) issued a new set of COVID-19 restrictions in the city keeping the upcoming festive season in mind amid a threat of a possible third wave of the COVID-19 infection.

The Bengaluru civic body has issued fresh guidelines to control crowding at marketplaces. Concerned officials have also been instructed to conduct surprise visits at places that are expected to see large footfall during the festivals. BBMP will also impose a fine of Rs 250 on people who are found flouting the mandatory facemask rule.

"BBMP health officers must raise awareness regarding Covid preventive measures issued by headquarters amongst public and vendors on the previous day and on the day of the festival via loudspeakers," BBMP said in a press statement.

Also read Video of Bengaluru ragpicker talking in fluent English goes viral on social media - WATCH

"Raise awareness regarding Covid preventive measures issued by headquarters amongst public and merchants on the previous day and on the day of the festival via loudspeakers using the patrol vehicles deployed to the marshals at eight zonal levels by the Chief Marshal," it added.

The Bengaluru civic body also directed the owners of shops, restaurants and mall to ensure that their staff is vaccinated with at least one dose.

"Shops, restaurants, and mall owners must ensure that the staff and public are wearing masks and maintaining physical distance," the BBMP said.

"Marshals, senior and junior health inspectors must pay surprise visits to shops, restaurants, market areas and malls to ensure Covid-19 preventive measures are being followed," it further stated.

Additionally, the BBMP Chief Commissioner, Gaurav Gupta has directed the zonal joint commissioners, health officers and chief marshals to strictly enforce and supervise the guidelines released by the BBMP.

(With PTI inputs)