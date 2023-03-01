Karnataka govt employees withdraw strike after CM Bommai announces 17% hike in basic salary (photo: Twitter/BSBommai)

7th Pay Commission: The Karnataka government has finally given interim relief to its employees by announcing a 17 percent hike in their basic salary. It has also constituted a committee on the pension scheme.

The Karnataka government employees had been demanding implementation of the 7th Pay Commission report and implementation of at least 40 per cent of fitment facilities, and reverting to the Old Pension Scheme.

The employees have now withdrawn their indefinite strike which began on Wednesday, March 1 for the aforementioned demands. The withdrawal of the indefinite strike was announced by the Karnataka State Government Employees' Association President C S Shadakshari.

They have demanded to scrap the New Pension Scheme (NPS) and revert to the Old Pension Scheme (OPS). On this, the government has said the committee under Additional Chief Secretary would study the feasibility.

