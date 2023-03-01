Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia
topStoriesenglish

Karnataka govt employees withdraw strike after CM Bommai announces 17% hike in basic salary

The Karnataka government has also constituted a committee on the pension scheme.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 01, 2023, 03:57 PM IST

Karnataka govt employees withdraw strike after CM Bommai announces 17% hike in basic salary
Karnataka govt employees withdraw strike after CM Bommai announces 17% hike in basic salary (photo: Twitter/BSBommai)

7th Pay Commission: The Karnataka government has finally given interim relief to its employees by announcing a 17 percent hike in their basic salary. It has also constituted a committee on the pension scheme.

The Karnataka government employees had been demanding implementation of the 7th Pay Commission report and implementation of at least 40 per cent of fitment facilities, and reverting to the Old Pension Scheme.

The employees have now withdrawn their indefinite strike which began on Wednesday, March 1 for the aforementioned demands. The withdrawal of the indefinite strike was announced by the Karnataka State Government Employees' Association President C S Shadakshari.

They have demanded to scrap the New Pension Scheme (NPS) and revert to the Old Pension Scheme (OPS). On this, the government has said the committee under Additional Chief Secretary would study the feasibility.

READ | Meet Jayanti Chauhan, whose 'no' to 7K crores business prompted Bisleri-Tata Group talks; deal hits roadblock

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Meet Aston Villa's glamorous footballer Alisha Lehmann who is also an internet sensation
Streaming This Week: Varisu, Veera Simha Reddy, Michael, OTT releases to binge-watch
Shahid Kapoor's birthday: Check out the inside pictures of Shahid Kapoor and Mira Kapoor sea facing house, price is....
Indulge in luxury: Discover 5 most expensive food items in the world and their shocking prices
Inside pics of Akshay Kumar-Twinkle Khanna's sea-facing home with garden, modern bedroom
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Rajasthan: Internet services suspended for 48 hours in Bharatpur
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.