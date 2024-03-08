Karnataka bans use of drinking water to wash cars, maintain gardens, imposes fine of Rs…

The action was taken after the Bengaluru city administration set price caps for water tankers on Thursday, taking into account the amount of water and the distance of delivery.

In the midst of Bengaluru's water crisis, the Karnataka government on Friday outlawed the use of drinking water for a variety of uses, including car washing, gardening, building and maintenance.

Additionally, ₹5,000 will be the fine for infractions, as decided by the Karnataka Water Supply and Sewerage Board (KWSSB).

Even before summer officially arrives, the city is facing a serious water shortage. Due to a severe shortage caused by the previous monsoon season's low rainfall, more than 3,000 borewells throughout the city have also dried up.

In the tech hub, apartment buildings and gated communities have also begun to impose rules and limitations on water use. A few locals shared on social media that their societies are notifying members that there is little to no water left.

For the past few months, the Siddaramaiah-led government in the southern state has been asking the Centre for drought relief and has organised meetings to address the acute shortage. Following one such crucial meeting, D K Shivakumar, the deputy chief minister of Karnataka, declared that the government would prioritise water-related projects and concentrate on irrigation.

The matter has also resulted in a political slugfest between the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the ruling Congress. Tejasvi Surya, the Member of Parliament for Bengaluru South, has threatened to stage protests in front of the Vidhana Soudha if the government does not act quickly to address the drinking water crisis in Bengaluru.