Karnataka Assembly Polls 2023: Congress promises 10 lakh jobs, Rs 3000 financial assistance for unemployed youth

Unemployed youngsters with graduate degrees would receive Rs 3,000 per month under the "Yuva Nidhi" programme, while those with diplomas would receive Rs 1,500.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 20, 2023, 04:18 PM IST

Picture Credits: PTI

At the Yuva Kranti Samavesha in Belgaum, the Karnataka Congress made a financial assistance guarantee of up to Rs 3,000 for graduate youngsters who were jobless for 24 months. Along with the Karnataka Congress leadership, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, party leader Rahul Gandhi, PCC President DK Shivakumar, and CLP Leader Siddaramaiah announced the Congress's fourth Guarantee for the people of Karnataka on Monday. This promise will be made if Congress wins the upcoming Assembly election in the state.

“The Congress government will come to power in Karnataka, and I can assure 10 lakh jobs in the span of next five years. We will also fill the vacancies in the government sector, if voted to power,” said Rahul Gandhi. 

(Also read: EPFO: 8 instances when you can withdraw PF balance)

The Wayanad MP has also launched the ‘Yuva Nidhi’ scheme for the unemployed in the state. “The Yuva Nidhi scheme will immediately be implemented in the state, after winning the elections. The scheme will provide Rs. 3000 every month to unemployed youth with graduation degrees for two years. It will also provide Rs. 1500 every month as an allowance to those young people with a diploma and unemployed in the state,” he said.

The INC announced the "Yuva Nidhi" for the welfare of the unemployed youth of the state as a follow-up to its first three guarantees of "Gruha Jyoti" — 200 units of free electricity per month for all households — "Gruha Laxmi" — Rs 2,000 per month for every woman head of household — and "Anna Bhagya" — 10 Kg rice for every member of the family. 

Karnataka's parliamentary elections are anticipated to take place in May; official confirmation of the election dates hasn't been announced yet. 

