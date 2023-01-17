Jharkhand: IIM Ranchi student found dead in hostel room with hands tied

Representational Image

A student of the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ranchi was found dead inside his hostel room with his hands tied on Tuesday, the police said.



The police said that a special investigation team (SIT) has been formed and a probe has been initiated into the case.



"An IIM Ranchi student was found dead with his hands tied inside the hostel room of the institute. The room was found locked from the inside," a senior official said while speaking to ANI.

Officials said that the body has been sent for post-mortem examination. "An SIT has been constituted to probe the case. The FSL team has seized a mobile phone found there," they said.

There have been many instances of ragging of new students at the university recently. A student at Dibrugarh University in Assam recently committed himself by jumping from the second story of the student dormitories to avoid what he claimed to be violent ragging at the hands of older students. Victim's mother Sarita Sharma filed a complaint with the Dibrugarh Police that her son had been viciously beaten and tormented by other students in the hostel, with some even threatening to murder him.

(With inputs from ANI)