Jharkhand: 62 booked for raising 'Pakistan Zindabad' slogans at panchayat poll victory rally

In Jharkhand's Hazaribad district, the police have registered a case against 62 people for allegedly raising 'Pakistan Zindabad' slogans at a panchayat poll victory rally. Hazaribag Superintendent of Police (SP) Manoj Ratan Chothe said that a video clip of the procession outside Bazar Samiti went viral in which a group of people could be heard raising the pro-Pakistan slogan. The police took cognizance and registered a case. So far, no arrest has been made and the police are trying to verify the authenticity of the video.

The supporters of local leader Amina Khatoon had taken out a procession to celebrate her victory in the recent panchayat polls. The alleged incident took place in the same rally. The police have booked a case against 12 identified and 50 unidentified people.

"The team is working to ascertain the truth behind the viral video. If it is found to be authentic, strong action will be taken against everyone," the SP was quoted by the news agency PTI as saying.

This is the second such incident in the four-phase elections. On April 21, a candidate in Giridih and his two supporters were arrested for raising pro-Pakistan slogans.

With inputs from PTI