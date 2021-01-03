Kashmir weather update: Valley receives new year's first snowfall, traffic on Srinagar-Jammu highway halted

The Kashmir Valley witnessed heavy snowfall on Sunday, marking the first snowfall of the new year 2021. Since midnight, it snowed in Kashmir with around 5 inches of snow accumulating in the plains, including that of Srinagar, while 1 to 2 feet accumulating in the hills including the famous ski resort Gulmarg and another popular tourist attraction Pahalgam.

Due to snow, authorities have suspended all vehicular traffic on all three national highways that join Kashmir to the rest of India. Traffic on the Srinagar-Jammu highway has been halted because of snow accumulation in the Jawahar Tunnel sector of the highway. Air traffic is also affected due to the heavy accumulation of snow on the runway and poor visibility. Many flights were cancelled and some delayed.

However, the snowfall has brought joy and mirth to the tourists, who were seen making the most of the season.

The Met department has already predicted snowfall from January 3-5 and keeping that in view, the authorities have also geared up and made all necessary arrangements to avoid any untoward situation. The Metrology Department official on Sunday said, “Moderate snowfall reported from most places of J&K and at Zojila area. As of now, snowfall of the same intensity is likely to continue till afternoon and temporary break till evening.”

As the night sky remained overcast, minimum temperatures improved throughout J&K and Ladakh. Srinagar had minus 1.5, Pahalgam also had minus 1.5 while Gulmarg had minus 5.0 as the minimum temperature. Leh town of Ladakh had minus 12.7, Kargil minus 16.6 and Dras minus 22.4 as the night's lowest temperature. The 40-day long period of harsh winter cold, locally known as the 'Chillai Kalan', will end on January 31.

Jammu city had 11.7, Katra 9.5, Batote 1.5, Banihal 0.5 and Bhaderwah 0.6 as the minimum temperatures.

The weather forecast for January 4 and 5 says, “Moderate to heavy snowfall with isolated very heavy snowfall most likely especially in South Kasmir, Gulmarg, Banihal-Ramban, Poonch, Rajouri, Kistawar, Zanskar Drass and on higher reaches of Ladakh region. Overall, snowfall will continue from 3-6th Forenoon with the occasional break. This may lead to the disruption of surface and air transportation, waterlogging in plains of Jammu n Srinagar cities.”