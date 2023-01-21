Search icon
Jammu and Kashmir: Twin blast in Narwal area as Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra enters J-K; 6 injured

Two explosions that occurred in Jammu on Saturday left six people hurt, according to a senior police officer.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: ANI & PTI |Updated: Jan 21, 2023, 02:17 PM IST

Two mysterious explosions were reported in the Jammu neighbourhood of Narwal on Saturday morning. Six people were hurt in the event, according to the authorities.

The bomb disposal team has arrived. Additionally, search efforts are in the way.

It was reported that there was a 30-minute gap between the two explosions. The first explosion happened at 11:00 am, while the second one happened at about 11:30.

Seven people were injured in two explosions within a span of 15 minutes here on Saturday, sources said. Hospital sources, however, said seven people were admitted with splinter injuries and all of them are "stable".

The blasts in the transport yard of Narwal were triggered by suspected terrorists at a time when security agencies in the region are on high alert amid the ongoing Bharat Jodo Yatra of the Congress and the upcoming Republic Day celebrations.

Jaswinder Singh, an eyewitness, said the first blast occurred in a vehicle that was sent to a workshop for repairs.

Fifteen minutes later, another explosion nearby littered the area with damaged parts and garbage, said Singh, chief of the Motor Spare Parts Association.

Five people were injured in the first blast and two more in the second, he added.

According to India Today, bombs were planted in a Bolero car and a Chevron car.  An explosion was reported at the house of a former legislator in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district a day before. Former Surankote MLA and prominent Gujjar leader Choudhary Mohammad Akram said the incident occurred around 7.30 pm on Friday and his family had a narrow escape as splinters pierced the ceiling of several rooms of his house in Lassana village.

