Jammu and Kashmir: Indian Army foils major infiltration attempt on LoC in Poonch district

The Indian Army on Thursday foiled a major infiltration bid by terrorists on the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch in J-K.

According to the Ministry of Defence, Indian Army troops observed suspicious movement of some individuals along the Line of Control in the Poonch sector of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday at about 10:00 hours.

The terrorists were trying to infiltrate across the Line of Control, into the Indian side.

"The alert troops challenged the infiltrators and the terrorists fired on the troops. In the ensuing firefight, one terrorist`s body has been recovered along with two AK-47 rifles, a pistol and other warlike stores," said the Defence Ministry statement.

The operation is underway. The Army also launched a search operation in the area.

Earlier today, two workers, one from Bihar and the other from Nepal, were hurt in a terrorist assault in Anantnag, Kashmir. The two foreign workers are employed by a private institution in the Bondialgam neighbourhood of Anantnag, according to the police. They have both been taken to the emergency room at the local hospital.

One of the wounded workers is in critical condition, according to officials.

Further details are awaited.

