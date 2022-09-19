Jacqueline Fernandez, Nora Fatehi, Nikki Tamboli, Chhahat Khanna: How actors are involved in Sukesh Chadrasekhar case

Sukesh Chandrasekhar with Jacqueline Fernandez (File photo)

Conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar is currently being probed by the Delhi Police on charges of money laundering and fraud after he allegedly duped a woman of Rs 200 crore. Chandrasekhar was arrested by authorities earlier this year, and many celebrities are being questioned in relation to the case.

Bollywood actresses like Jacqueline Fernandez, Nora Fatehi, Nikki Tamboli, and Chhahat Khanna have been summoned by the Delhi Police for questioning in relation to the case filed against the conman, landing in the middle of the controversy.

One of the most involved named in the case is actress Jacqueline Fernandez, who was reportedly romantically involved with Chandrasekhar and had received gifts worth crores of rupees during their reported relationship.

Nikki Tamboli and Chahat Khanna’s link to Chandrasekhar

Actress Nikki Tamboli was allegedly given bags of cash and a Gucci bag by conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar, who was introduced to her by his aide Pinky Irani. Further, Irani had allegedly given Tamboli Rs 1.5 lakh cash to meet Chandrasekhar.

As per reports, both Chahat Khanna and Nikki Tamboli had received expensive gifts and designer bags from brands such as Gucci and Louis Vuitton. Khanna had reportedly been given Rs 2 lakh and a Versace watch by Irani.

Further, it was also revealed that Nikki Tamboli and Chahat Khanna had met Chandrasekhar while he was in Tihar Jail, where they were told that he was a film producer in the southern film industry. Further, Irani had organized these meetings.

Jacqueline Fernandez, Nora Fatehi received expensive gifts

Jacqueline Fernandez was introduced to Sukesh Chandrasekhar, who said that he was the owner of Sun TV. The conman’s lawyer had said that Chandrasekhar and Fernandez had been in a relationship, which was denied by the actress.

Fernandez had received gifts worth crores throughout the course of their alleged relationship. It was also alleged that the actress’s brother-in-law had received a car from Chandrasekhar. Similarly, Nora Fatehi had also received gifts from the conman, according to a police investigation.

Further, Delhi Police said that Nora Fatehi had distanced herself from Sukesh Chandrasekhar when she found out about his dealing, while Jacqueline had continued her relationship with him.

