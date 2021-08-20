Italian marines case: SC stays Rs 2 crore compensation to boat owner, closes all proceedings in India

In the 2012 Italian marines case, the Supreme Court on Thursday stayed the disbursement of the Rs 2 crore compensation to be paid to the owner of the fishing vessel St Antony.

On February 15, 2012, two Italian marines on board the oil tanker Enrica Lexie opened fire on seven fishermen who were on board the fishing vessel St Antony off the Kerala coast.

This incident left two of the crew members dead. A bench of Justices Indira Banerjee and V Ramasubramanian ordered the stay on the application filed by the seven fishermen.

The seven fishermen on board the fishing vessel St Antony had moved the court seeking a share in the compensation.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta suggested that the fishermen's plea be sent to the Kerala High Court, which is entrusted with the task of disbursing the compensation.

To this, the bench of Justices Indira Banerjee and V Ramasubramanian had said that a notice to vessel owner Freddy was necessary as any modification in the order will reduce his share.

The SC on Tuesday closed all proceedings pending in the country against the two Italian marines Sergeant Massimiliano Latorre and Sergeant Major Salvatore Girone.

The Supreme Court directed that the criminal investigation in the matter can resume in Italy. On July 15, the court had quashed the FIR registered against the two marines.

On June 15, the SC accepted the compensation of Rs 10 crore deposited by Italy under the orders of the Arbitral Tribunal.

Of the Rs 10 crore compensation paid by Italy, Rs 4 crores were to be paid to the family members of each deceased person and Rs 2 crore to the boat's owner.