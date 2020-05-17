'Is it not Dramebaazi?' FM Sitharaman on Rahul Gandhi's interaction with migrant workers

She urged the party to be responsible in its statements during the tough times India is going through.

In a sharp attack on the Congress party regarding the migrant workers' crisis in the country, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday termed the interaction of Rahul Gandhi with the migrants as 'dramebaazi' and urged the party to be responsible in its statements during the tough times India is going through.

Addressing a press conference in Delhi, Sitharaman said that the party should be arranged for more trains in the states where it is in power instead of wasting their time by talking to the migrants when they are walking to their homes.

"The states in which there are Congress governments should be asking for more trains, to send migrants back to their homes. They should coordinate with their alliance partners and ask for more trains, rather than wasting their time by talking to them when they are walking on foot. Why does the Congress party not speak to its states where they hold power and where their allies are, to ask for more trains?" Sitharaman questioned.

Referring to Rahul Gandhi's interaction on Saturday with migrant workers near Sukhdev Vihar flyover in New Delhi who were walking to return to their home states, the minister said, "It would have been better if he (Rahul) had walked with them while carrying their children, luggage. The Congress party terms us 'dramebaaz' every day, what happened yesterday? Was yesterday the time to sit and talk with migrants who were walking on the streets? Is it not 'dramebaazi'?" she added.

Sitharaman also asked Congress chief Sonia Gandhi to deal with more responsibility in matters connected with the migrant workers.

"We are taking the steps in cooperation with states, then why this? I fold my hands in front of Congress president Sonia Gandhi and request her to speak and deal in matters related to migrants more responsibly," she said.