'Is it not Dramebaazi?' FM Sitharaman on Rahul Gandhi's interaction with migrant workers

Headlines

Meet ‘comedy king’ who left govt job for films, became superstar in regional films but never got lead role in Bollywood

Trevor Noah to perform for the first time in India, know when and where

Oppenheimer: Mahabharat's Krishna Nitish Bharadwaj defends controversial Bhagavad Gita sex scene, says 'physical act...'

Meet Spiro Razatos, action director of Shah Rukh's Jawan, man behind award-winning stunts of Expendables, Fast & Furious

Indian women's team captain Harmanpreet Kaur suspended for next two international matches, here's why

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Vipin Sharma opens up on playing a 'human, relatable villain' in Manoj Bajpayee's Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai | Exclusive

Meet ‘comedy king’ who left govt job for films, became superstar in regional films but never got lead role in Bollywood

Trevor Noah to perform for the first time in India, know when and where

Flop Bollywood actors who are now settled in aboard

11 actors who changed their name before entering Bollywood 

10 Heroes of Kargil War

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Meet Noor Alfallah, 29-year-old film producer who's expecting child with 83-year-old acting legend Al Pacino

Viral Photos of the Day: Nikki Tamboli poses for paps in denim outfit, Malaika Arora gives fitness goals

Who is Nisha Upadhyay? Bhojpuri singer who suffered bullet injury at live show in Patna

PM Modi's Attack On Opposition Front, 24th Kargil War anniversary celebrations start in Drass & more | DNA News Wrap, July 25

Aditya Roy Kapur, Ananya Panday's Barbie movie date, Pooja Bhatt saves Abhishek Malhan, Dream Girl 2's 'pehli jhalak' & more | DNA Entertainment Wrap, July 25

IND vs WI 2nd Test Highlights: India Won The Series 1-0 Against West Indies, But Lost Crucial Points

Vipin Sharma opens up on playing a 'human, relatable villain' in Manoj Bajpayee's Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai | Exclusive

Trevor Noah to perform for the first time in India, know when and where

Meet ‘comedy king’ who left govt job for films, became superstar in regional films but never got lead role in Bollywood

HomeIndia

India

'Is it not Dramebaazi?' FM Sitharaman on Rahul Gandhi's interaction with migrant workers

She urged the party to be responsible in its statements during the tough times India is going through.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: May 17, 2020, 04:39 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

In a sharp attack on the Congress party regarding the migrant workers' crisis in the country, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday termed the interaction of Rahul Gandhi with the migrants as 'dramebaazi' and urged the party to be responsible in its statements during the tough times India is going through.

Addressing a press conference in Delhi, Sitharaman said that the party should be arranged for more trains in the states where it is in power instead of wasting their time by talking to the migrants when they are walking to their homes.

"The states in which there are Congress governments should be asking for more trains, to send migrants back to their homes. They should coordinate with their alliance partners and ask for more trains, rather than wasting their time by talking to them when they are walking on foot. Why does the Congress party not speak to its states where they hold power and where their allies are, to ask for more trains?" Sitharaman questioned.

Referring to Rahul Gandhi's interaction on Saturday with migrant workers near Sukhdev Vihar flyover in New Delhi who were walking to return to their home states, the minister said, "It would have been better if he (Rahul) had walked with them while carrying their children, luggage. The Congress party terms us 'dramebaaz' every day, what happened yesterday? Was yesterday the time to sit and talk with migrants who were walking on the streets? Is it not 'dramebaazi'?" she added.

Sitharaman also asked Congress chief Sonia Gandhi to deal with more responsibility in matters connected with the migrant workers.

"We are taking the steps in cooperation with states, then why this? I fold my hands in front of Congress president Sonia Gandhi and request her to speak and deal in matters related to migrants more responsibly," she said.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Who was Ayush Gupta, 27-year-old IIM Bangalore student who died of cardiac arrest?

Barbie’s release in Pakistan hits a snag: Movie delayed amid objectionable content concerns — Details inside

Meet Maharaja of Jaipur, crowned at 12, now owns property worth Rs 20,000 crore, know his lavish lifestyle, net worth

Bhaag Milkha Bhaag: Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra shares this anecdote from the sets

Meet India’s richest builder with net worth of Rs 90000 crore who quit army to join father-in-law’s firm

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Meet Noor Alfallah, 29-year-old film producer who's expecting child with 83-year-old acting legend Al Pacino

Viral Photos of the Day: Nikki Tamboli poses for paps in denim outfit, Malaika Arora gives fitness goals

Who is Nisha Upadhyay? Bhojpuri singer who suffered bullet injury at live show in Patna

Viral Photos of the Day: Shah Rukh Khan spotted at airport, Kartik Aaryan promotes Satyaprem Ki Katha

Remember Hrithik Roshan's sister in Agneepath aka Kanika Tiwari? Here's how glamorous she looks now

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE