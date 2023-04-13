UP summer special trains: Varanasi-Visakhapatnam special train announced, check dates, booking details

Representational Image

Indian Railways has made preparations to run special trains in summer during the Ganga Pushkaralu festival. It is a good opportunity to travel home during the summer holidays when travellers can get confirmed tickets easily.

The operation of special trains between Ganga Pushkaralu and Visakhapatnam and Varanasi during the summer has been announced, according to a press release from the Railway Board. The efforts of MP GVL Narasimha Rao and Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav led to the decision to connect the states of Telugu and Uttar Pradesh.

When will these special trains run?

Between April 19 and April 26, special trains for Ganga Pushkaralu will run from Visakhapatnam to Varanasi. These trains will operate on April 20 and April 27 during the return trip. In May, there will be additional special trains that run for five days and four days from Visakhapatnam to Varanasi and back. 11 pairs of special trains will run from Visakhapatnam to Varanasi and back in June due to high summer travel demand.

You can reserve a seat on any of these 11 pairs of unique trains if you want to visit Varanasi during the summer. You can do this by going to the IRCTC website. You can get guaranteed seats on these trains by making your reservations well in advance.

Enhance business between the two states

According to the official announcement, the Railway Board gave its assent shortly following MP GVL Narasimha Rao's involvement. According to GVL Narasimha Rao, it assisted in the approval of special trains from Visakhapatnam to Varanasi in time for pilgrims to go during Ganga Pushkaralu and summer vacations. Also, this will help to ease the flow of people and will enhance business between the two states.

217 special trains across the country

The Ministry of Railways has notified that special trains will be running for the passengers in order to provide some relief from the heat. This summer, the Railways will operate 217 special trains to manage the increased demand across the nation.

