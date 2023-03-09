IRCTC Mathura-Vrindavan Tour Package: Perfect holiday trip from Delhi via Jaipur at cheapest price; check details

The cheapest vacation package from Delhi to Vrindavan through Jaipur has been introduced by IRCTC for those looking to travel the Golden Triangle for a spiritual retreat. This vacation package will begin on March 23 and last for 5 nights and 6 days. The package from IRCTC costs Rs 29,855.

The journey will begin in Delhi, continue through Jaipur, Agra, Mathura, and finally terminate in Vrindavan as the final destination. Your enchanted journey will include stops at the Hawa Mahal, Amer Fort, Fatehpur Sikri, Shri Krishna Janmbhoomi Temple, Banke Bihari Temple, and more.

IRCTC Mathura-Vrindavan Tour Package itinerary

Top tourist destinations will be visited on the journey from Delhi to Jaipur for two days. Travelers will reach Agra on the third day after touring Jaipur. After that, travelers will continue their spiritual journey by visiting a number of temples in Mathura.

IRCTC Mathura-Vrindavan Trip Package includes:

Onward and return air fares from Raipur- Delhi- Raipur.

Accommodation

Five dinners and five breakfasts.

Private vehicle for sightseeing according to the schedule.

Insurance for travel.

All relevant taxes for the aforementioned services.

IRCTC Mathura-Vrindavan Tour Package prices

Prices for IRCTC packages vary depending on the dates. Although the package includes airfare from Delhi to Raipur, the passenger can select an AC Sedan Vehicle, AC Innova, or AC Tempo Traveller for the sightseeing, based on their preferences. The cost for an adult ranges from Rs 25,000 to Rs 59,000. The fares are different for youngsters. To learn more, click on this direct link.