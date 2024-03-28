Twitter
Inner Manipur Lok Sabha Polls 2024: Check key candidates, past results and other important details

Lok Sabha elections 2024 for inner Manipur will be held on April 19. Know all detail here.

Latest News

Kajari Goswami

Updated : Mar 28, 2024, 03:55 PM IST

article-main
The Lok Sabha elections 2024 are set to commence in April for 28 states and eight union territories. The Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) declared that the polls will begin on April 19 and will remain till June 1. The result for the same will be out on June 4. 

Manipul has two Lok Sabha constituencies, inner Manipur Lok Sabha with 937,464 electors and outer Manipur, reserved for scheduled tribes with 1,022,099 electors. Inner Manipur seat has a substantial number of Meitei voters which is currently held by BJP's Dr Ranjan Kumar Rajkumar. The voting for Inner Manipur will be held on April 19. 

Inner Manipur 2019: Recap

In the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections, Rajkumar Ranjan Singh of the BJP defeated Oinam Nabakishore Singh of Congress by a margin of 17,755 votes.

Read: Udhampur Lok Sabha constituency: Check polling date, candidates list, past election results

Inner Manipur Lok Sabha 2024: Independent candidates 

Seven candidates filed nominated for the Lok Sabha elections from Inner Manipur constituency on Wednesday including  Republican Party of India-Athawale's Maheshwar Thounaojam, BJP's Thounaojam Basanta Kumar Singh, Congress's Angomcha Bimol Akoijam, Rashtriya Janhit Sangharsh Party's Moirangthem Totomshana Nongshaba, Universal Family Party's Ngasepam Nilakanta Singh and Haorungbam Sarat Singh.

