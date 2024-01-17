IndiGo fined Rs 1.20 crore, Mumbai Airport Rs 90 lakh over incident of passengers eating on tarmac

Earlier, DGCA had issued show-cause notices to IndiGo and MIAL saying that they were not proactive in anticipating the situation.

Aviation security regulator BCAS (Bureau of Civil Aviation Security) on Wednesday slapped a penalty of Rs 1.20 crore on IndiGo and Rs 60 lakh on Mumbai airport operator MIAL over the incident of passengers having food on the airport tarmac. Aviation regulator DGCA also slapped a Rs 30 lakh fine on MIAL over the same incident.

Many passengers rushed out of an IndiGo aircraft at the Mumbai airport, sat on the tarmac, and some were also seen having food there as soon as their diverted Goa-Delhi flight landed after a long delay on Sunday.

The regulator had issued show cause notices to IndiGo and MIAL saying that they were not proactive in anticipating the situation and making the appropriate facilitation arrangements for passengers at the airport.

Besides, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has imposed a fine of Rs 30 lakh on MIAL (Mumbai International Airport Ltd) over the incident.