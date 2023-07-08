Indian Railways to launch 'Heritage Special' train based on steam engine theme: Ashwini Vaishnaw (representational image)

Railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Saturday announced that railways will launch a special train that would be run on Heritage routes across the country. The minister said that these will be called heritage specials. He made the announcement after inspecting a train modified as a steam loco train at the MGR Central Railway Station in Chennai. Vaishnaw said more such trains would be introduced on heritage routes.

Earlier on Saturday, Indian Railways have announced that fares of AC chair cars and executive classes of all trains, including Vande Bharat, will be reduced by up to 25 per cent, depending on occupancy. The fares will also depend on those of competitive modes of transport.

The rail ministry has decided to delegate powers to principal chief commercial managers of railway zones to introduce discounted fare schemes in trains with AC seating. "This scheme shall be applicable in AC chair car and executive classes of all trains having AC seating accommodation, including Anubhuti and Vistadome coaches," a Railway Board order stated.

