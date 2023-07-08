Search icon

PM Modi lays foundation stone for infra development projects worth Rs 6100 cr in poll-bound Telangana

He further said Rs 1.10 lakh crore worth of infrastructure projects so far either completed or ongoing or started in Telangana.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: PTI |Updated: Jul 08, 2023, 04:27 PM IST

The ongoing third decade of the 21st century is a golden period that should be fully utilised and no part of the nation should lag behind in making faster progress, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday. 

Amid a boycott by the ruling BRS in poll-bound Telangana, Modi laid foundation stone for several infrastructure development projects worth around Rs 6,100 crore during his visit to the southern state. Addressing the gathering at the event here, Modi said today the whole world was coming forward to invest in India. Today's India is young and filled with lot of energy. 

He underscored that no part of the country should lag behind in terms of growth. Noting that Telangana was turning into a hub connecting all neighbouring economic corridors, he said industries and tourism in the state are benefitting from this. 

During the 21st century and this third decade is a golden period and everyone will have to completely utilise the period. 

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari, Union Tourism Minister and newly-appointed president of BJP in Telangana G Kishan Reddy, BJP MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar and other leaders were present on the occasion. In his address, Gadkari said Modi has given highest priority to infrastructure development in the country. 

He further said Rs 1.10 lakh crore worth of infrastructure projects so far either completed or ongoing or started in Telangana. 

"I am confident that by the end of 2024, Telangana will have projects worth Rs 2 lakh crore in the state," the Union Minister said. The projects for which foundation stone was laid include a railway wagon manufacturing unit to be developed at a cost of over Rs 500 crore. 

Earlier, Modi offered prayers at the famous Goddess Bhadrakali temple in historic Warangal, the erstwhile capital of Kakatiya kingdom. Alleging that the NDA government at the Centre has been "anti-Telangana" in the last 9 years, the BRS had said it would "boycott" PM Narendra Modi's visit to the state on July 8.

