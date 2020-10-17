Indian Railways reviews security, enforcement of COVID-19 protocol as footfalls soar ahead of festival season

The Indian Railways has reviewed its security, crowd management and enforcement of COVID-19 protocol, as footfalls have started increasing ahead of the festive season.

"The railway stations and trains will witness a manifold increase in footfall during the upcoming festive season and to face the challenges posed by increased footfall effectively, especially during the COVID-19 outbreak, Chairman-cum-CEO/Railway Board, Member (Operations and Business Development) and DG/RPF interacted with officers of the field formation at zonal and divisional levels through a video conference," said the Ministry of Railways.

According to them, the field formations were asked to launch an intensive awareness campaign among the travelling passengers regarding the guidelines issued by Railway administration to prevent the spread of coronavirus in railway stations and trains.

They were also asked to strictly enforce the COVID protocol.

"Since the footfall in stations and trains is slated to increase during the festival season, the need was felt to launch a focused initiative across all zones for the safety and security of women passengers," said the Ministry of Railways.

"To provide better safety and security to lady passengers travelling by trains, a new initiative 'Meri Saheli' was launched. This initiative is aimed to instil a sense of security among the lady passengers and respond effectively to any security-related issue faced or seen by lady passengers," they added.

The Indian Railways said it was felt that offenders involved in human trafficking may try to indulge in the trafficking of women and children taking advantage of the festive season rush as they are most vulnerable to this crime.

"Action plan to curb the menace of human trafficking during the upcoming festive season was discussed. It was decided that a sustained and concerted drive will be launched to identify and apprehend the traffickers," they stated.

As per reports, field formations have been directed to continue their drive against touts cornering reserved railway tickets and selling it to needy passengers at a premium.

It is to be noted that Indian Railways will operate 392 Festival Special trains between October 20 and November 30 to cater to the demand in view of the upcoming festive season.

These festival special trains will be mostly equipped with third AC coaches and the fares applicable will be those of special trains, said Indian Railways. The timing of these trains will be as per regular trains.

The Railway ministry in a statement said that the decision was taken as the national carrier is anticipating a passenger rush during the upcoming festive season.

The special trains will be run for destinations such as Kolkata, Patna, Varanasi, Lucknow among others to cater to the growing demand in the ensuing holiday period of Durga Puja, Dussehra, Diwali and Chhatt puja, it said.

These new festival special trains will operate only till November 30 and will not have a continued run, officials said.