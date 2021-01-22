Headlines

Indian Army Recruitment Rally 2021 to start in THESE states, check details here

According to the notification released on the official website this recruitment rally will be held from March 20 to March 30.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jan 22, 2021, 07:26 PM IST

If you want to give your services to the nation, then here's your big chance. The India Army is organizing a recruitment rally for the youth from 16 years to 21 years. This rally will provide an opportunity for those motivated to join the Indian forces.

Besides many states of the country, the rally will be held in Agar-Malwa, Alirajpur, Barwani, Burhanpur, Dewas, Dhar, Jhabua, Khandwa, Khargone, Mandsaur, Neemuch, Ratlam, Shajapur, and Ujjain districts of Madhya Pradesh. Youth from across the state will be allowed to participate in this Indian Army Recruitment Rally 2021.According to the notification released on the official website https://joinindianarmy.nic.in/Authentication.aspx, this recruitment rally will be held from March 20 to March 30. The rally will be held at Kushabhau Thakre Stadium, Dewas. For more information candidates can visit the official website and check details.

Candidates, through this recruitment rally, would be recruited for several posts including soldier general duty, soldier general duty (tribal candidate), soldier clerk, storekeeper, technical soldier. They will be recruited after physical test, written test, and documents verification.

Odisha recruitment rally

Besides, a recruitment rally will also be conducted at Army Recruiting Office, Cuttack from March 12 to 24, 2021. Those interested can apply for the recruitment rally online at joinindianarmy.nic.in before February 24, 2021.

Maharashtra recruitment rally

The Indian Army will also undertake a rally for recruitment of male candidates at Kolhapur from March 5 to March 24 for the posts of Soldier General Duty (All Arms), Soldier Technical, Soldier Technical (Aviation/ Ammunition Examiner), Soldier Tradesman (All Arms) 10th Pass, Soldier Tradesman (All Arms) 8th Pass, Soldier Clerk/ Store Keeper Technical / Inventory Management (All Arms) and Soldier Technical Nursing Assistant posts. The rally will be held at Shivaji University, Kolhapur.

