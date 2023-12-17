Headlines

Indian Air Force successfully testfires 'SAMAR' air defence missile system at Exercise Astrashakti

The missile system participated for the first time in the exercise to test its surface-to-air weapon systems and carry out their operational field trials.

ANI

Updated: Dec 17, 2023, 01:27 PM IST

In a major success for its in-house design and development efforts, the Indian Air Force has successfully testfired its SAMAR air defence missile system. The IAF has developed the Surface to Air Missile for Assured Retaliation (SAMAR) air defence missile system by using its old Russian-origin air-to-air missile systems.

"The Indian Air Force has carried out the successful firing trials of its in-house designed and developed SAMAR air defence missile system during exercise AstraShakti-2023 at Air Force Station Suryalanka held recently. The air defence system 'SAMAR' (surface-to-air missile for assured retaliation) has been developed by a unit under the IAF's Maintenance Command," the IAF officials told ANI.

The missile system participated for the first time in the exercise to test its surface-to-air weapon systems and carry out their operational field trials. The missile system successfully achieved firing trial objectives in different engagement scenarios, they said.

The system can engage aerial threats with missiles operating at a speed range of 2 to 2.5 Mach. The SAMAR system consists of a twin-turret launch platform with the capability of launching two missiles in single and salvo mode, depending on the threat scenario, the IAF officials said. 

The performance of the missile system has already been witnessed by Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari and Vice Chief of Air Staff Air Marshal AP Singh.IAF Maintenance Command chief Air Marshal Vbhas Pande also visited the Siryalanka air base and met with the crew, including officers and men who have worked towards developing this system in-house.

The IAF carried out successful missile firing of the other weapon systems as well and achieved significant success in it. The Indian Air Force has been working towards the Narendra Modi government's directives for promoting self-reliance. 

The Maintenance Command has also achieved significant success in indigenizing multiple spares and equipment used in fighter jets, transport aircraft, choppers and ground-based weapon systems.

The base repair depots of the force are also working closely with the HAL to improve the serviceability of the Su-30 and MiG-29 jets in the force, along with the others. The SAMAR air defence system has been developed by the 7 BRD, based in the national capital.

