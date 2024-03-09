India's moves not conducive to peace and tranquility, says Chinese Foreign Ministry amid diplomatic standoff

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

MIW vs GGT WPL 2024 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Mumbai Indians Women vs Gujarat Giants

Meet Ice Cream Lady of India, who owns Rs 6000 crore company, her husband received death threats due to…

IND vs ENG: James Anderson scripts history in Dharamsala Test, becomes first pacer to....

Meet actress who had crush on Feroz Khan, did 8 superhit films with Rajesh Khanna, then quit acting, is now..

Meet actor who became director after many flop films, gave superhit film in 1998, Dharmendra worked in it without...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet Indian genius, who worked with IIT, NASA, went missing suddenly and found years later in...

MIW vs GGT WPL 2024 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Mumbai Indians Women vs Gujarat Giants

Meet actress who had crush on Feroz Khan, did 8 superhit films with Rajesh Khanna, then quit acting, is now..

Who is faster? Snake or mongoose

Meet 8 richest queens in history of the world

How did Chinese build Great Wall of China?

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Rakhi Sawant's ex-husband Adil Khan Durrani ties the knot with Bigg Boss 12-fame Somi Khan, calls it his 'first wedding'

Happy Women's Day 2024: Female athletes who broke barriers and set records to inspire worldwide

Surbhi Chandna shares romantic first pics from dreamy wedding with Karan Sharma: 'Finally home after 13 years'

IND vs ENG 5th Test Day 2 Highlights: Sarfaraz Khan Hits His 3rd Test Half-Century In Dharamshala

IND vs ENG 5th Test Day 2 Highlights: Devdutt Padikkal Hits 1st Half-Century On Debut Test Match

IND Vs ENG 5th Test Day 2 Highlights: Shubman Gill Hits His 4th Test Match Century In Dharamshala

Meet actress who had crush on Feroz Khan, did 8 superhit films with Rajesh Khanna, then quit acting, is now..

Meet actor who became director after many flop films, gave superhit film in 1998, Dharmendra worked in it without...

Meet star kid who gave 19 flop films in 12 years, only 1 hit, quit acting, father was superstar, he is now..

HomeIndia

India

India's moves not conducive to peace and tranquility, says Chinese Foreign Ministry amid diplomatic standoff

The 9,000 soldiers who were initially tasked with guarding the disputed Chinese border will now report to the newly established fighting command

Latest News

Varnika Srivastava

Updated : Mar 09, 2024, 10:27 AM IST

article-main
(Image source: ANI)
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

In a stern reply to India amid the diplomatic standoff between the two nations, China has said that deploying more troops at the border would not ease tensions. It said that it is committed to upholding peace and tranquility in the border areas.

While addressing a regular press briefing on Wednesday, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said, "India's move of strengthening military deployment along the border with China is counterproductive to the two countries' efforts to ease the situation at the border and not conducive to safeguarding peace and tranquility of the border areas."

Beijing's reply came in response to Bloomberg's question on the latest reports that state India has stationed 10,000 new troops along the border with China.Speaking further, the Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson said that New Delhi's actions are not "conducive" to peace and tranquility at the border.

Mao Ning said, "China is always committed to upholding peace and tranquility in the border areas. India's moves are not conducive to peace and tranquility at the border and do not conform with common understandings reached by China and India on deescalating tensions in the border areas."India and China have been locked in a military stand-off for nearly four years after the confrontations at friction points in eastern Ladakh in 2020.

Meanwhile, in February this year, India and China held the 21st round Corps Commander level meeting at the Chushul-Moldo border to defuse tensions along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Eastern Ladakh, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement. "The 21st round of India-China Corps Commander Level Meeting was held at Chushul-Moldo border meeting point on 19th February 2024. The discussions built on the previous rounds, seeking complete disengagement in the remaining areas along the LAC in Eastern Ladakh as an essential basis for restoration of peace and tranquillity in the India-China border areas," the official statement read.The two sides also shared their perspectives on this in the talks held in a friendly and cordinal atmosphere."

The two sides have agreed to maintain communication on the way ahead through the relevant military and diplomatic mechanisms. They also committed to maintain peace and tranquility on the ground in the border areas in the interim," statement added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Shah Rukh Khan teams up with Suhana Khan for first time, Aryan Khan directs them for his brand, proud papa reacts

Philadelphia shooting: 8 teens wounded by gunfire at bus stop in 4th such incident in 4 days

India's first female superstar didn't know Hindi, was telephone operator, later paid more than heroes, was banned for...

Elvish Yadav booked for 'assaulting' YouTuber in Gurugram

Man proposes to girlfriend at Taylor Swift's concert, viral video shows what happens next

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Rakhi Sawant's ex-husband Adil Khan Durrani ties the knot with Bigg Boss 12-fame Somi Khan, calls it his 'first wedding'

Happy Women's Day 2024: Female athletes who broke barriers and set records to inspire worldwide

Surbhi Chandna shares romantic first pics from dreamy wedding with Karan Sharma: 'Finally home after 13 years'

In pics: Ranveer-Deepika shine, Shah Rukh-Salman twin in black at Anant Ambani's pre-wedding bash day 2

'Hottest parents-to-be' Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh share stunning pics from Anant Ambani-Radhika's pre-wedding bash

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE
Advertisement