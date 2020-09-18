India flags Pakistan's anti-India campaign over Kashmir ahead of UNGA debate

Ahead of 75th session general debate of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), Pakistan has planned an online anti-India and free Kashmir propaganda on social media platforms on Saturday.

Ahead of 75th session general debate of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), Pakistan has planned an online anti-India and free Kashmir propaganda on social media platforms on Saturday. This has been done to garner the international community's attention over the Jammu and Kashmir issue. However, much to the dismay of Pakistan, India has already flagged the campiang.

The propaganda seems to be targeting the present Indian government ahead of 75th session general debate of the UN General Assembly and it is based on “completely baseless and fictitious arguments."

The Pakistan Army and Inter-Services Intelligence will be executing the online anti-India campaign from Saturday.

Pakistan started an anti-India campaign after the abrogation of Article 370 on August 5, 2019. "Pakistan has always been trying to undermine the efforts of India in developing Kashmir by all means possible be it terrorism or use of various platforms to incorrectly portray the situation in Kashmir," a senior IPS officer said.



Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan will address the 75th session of the UN General Assembly on September 25. A day later, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to address the session.



The UNGA session opened on September 15 against the backdrop of the coronavirus pandemic. Representatives of the UN member states will be delivering virtual addresses during the general debate which will begin on September 22.

They have planned campaigns in Australia and New Zealand at 10 am local time.



In the US, they have planned a campaign in New York at 11 am and California at 8 pm.



Pakistan will carry out an online campaign in Toronto in Canada at 11 a.m. In the UK, they will start the campaign at 1 pm. In Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, and Qatar, Pakistan has planned at 3 pm. In Pakistan Occupied Kashmir, the campaign started will start at 5.30 pm., and in Pakistan, they will start at 5 pm and at Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia at 8 pm (all at local time).



