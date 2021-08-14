India COVID-19 update: 38,667 new cases, 478 deaths registered in last 24 hours

Total number of COVID-19 cases includes 3,13,38,088 people who recovered & 3,87,673 who are currently being treated. Active cases now stand at 38,667.

India registered 38,667 new COVID-19 cases and 478 deaths in the last 24 hours leading the total death count to 4,30,732. With this, the country now has registered a total of 3,21,56,493 COVID-19 infections.

The total number of COVID-19 cases also includes 3,13,38,088 people who have recovered and 3,87,673 who are currently being treated. There are 38,667 new active and 35,743 new recovered cases as of Saturday, August 14.

The active cases comprise 1.21% of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate stands at 97.45%, the Union Health Ministry data revealed. The weekly positivity rate is at 2.05%.

The Health Ministry said a total of 53.61 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far. Kerala reported 20,542 new cases on Thursday and the state has over 1.8 lakh active cases.

According to the ICMR data, as many as 22,29,798 tests were conducted on Friday taking the total cumulative tests conducted so far for detection of COVID-19 in the country to 49,17,00,577.

Data available with the Health Ministry show that in August, the Serum Institute of India is expected to provide 15 crore doses of Covishield while 3 crore doses of Covaxin are expected. Besides over 1 crore doses of Sputnik are also expected.

Statewise COVID-19 cases

Maharashtra has the highest number of coronavirus cases at 63,82,076. Of this 2,01,205 are active, 61,80,871 are recovered and 1,34,730 have died.

Kerala is the second most affected state after Maharashtra followed by Karnataka with 36,52,090 and 29,26,401 total COVID-19 cases respectively.

Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Lakshadweep and Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu have 7,548, 10,278, and 10,655 cases respectively.