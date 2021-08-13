India COVID-19 update: 40,120 new cases, 585 deaths registered in last 24 hours

On Friday, India recorded 40,120 new COVID-19 infections, which is slightly less than Thursday's data. This has taken the country's tally to over 3.21 crore. The country recorded 585 deaths - 217 of these came from Maharashtra and 160 from Kerala, 67 from Odisha, 33 from Tamil Nadu, and 30 from Karnataka. The total death toll in the country now exceeds 4.3 lakh.

Active cases have come down to 3.85 lakh while recoveries have risen to 3.13 crore. India reported 42,295 new recoveries in the last 24 hours. The total number of people vaccinated so far is 52,95,82,956, including 57.3 lakh in the last 24 hours.

Kerala continues to be the biggest contributor with 21,445 new infections. Delhi reported zero fatality for the eighth time since the second wave of the pandemic created havoc in the national capital. Meanwhile, the Mamata Banerjee government on Thursday extended COVID-19 restrictions till August 30 but relaxed the night curfew timings.

State/district wise COVID-19 tally

Delhi recorded 49 fresh cases with a positivity rate of 0.07%. No death due to COVID-19 was recorded on Thursday, the second consecutive day.

Ladakh recorded no fresh death from coronavirus while nine more people tested positive, according to the latest health update.

Kerala recorded 21,445 fresh infections, continuing to account for more than 50% of all new cases in the country.

Karnataka reported 1,857 new cases, the highest count in the state came from the Dakshina Kannada district bordering Kerala.

Maharashtra logged 6,388 fresh cases, the daily tally having crossed 6,000 for the first time since August 7.

The state of Maharashtra also recorded more than 200 deaths (208) for the first time in August.

Mumbai recorded its first death due to the Delta Plus variant with a 63-year-old woman in Ghatkopar succumbing to it in July.

This is the second death due to the Delta Plus variant in the state. The first was an 80-year-old woman from Ratnagiri, who succumbed on June 13.